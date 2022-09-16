realme Festive Days sale on smartphones, laptops, and more; starting from 23rd September 12:00 am, on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon

realme, the most trusted technology brand, today announced its realme Festive Days sale starting from September 23 at 12:00 am on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including smartphones and AIOT products.

realme has always empowered the youth with innovative products across varied price segments. With the inspiration to leap forward, realme, the number two smartphone brand of India in Q2, 2022, is back again with their exciting offers this festive season sale.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said, “We are delighted to add on to the festivities of our consumers with the biggest offers on the realme products this festive season. We have always taken a step forward in empowering our consumers with innovative products. Having recently completed four successful years, with these biggest offers of the year we want to express our gratitude to our 70 million consumers in India for their love and support. We hope this auspicious festive season brings our fans happiness, love, and good health.”

All discount offers for realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail the biggest discounts from realme that include up to INR 7000 discount on realme GT Neo 3T (6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB) on Flipkart and realme.com, up to INR 15,000 discount on realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart, narzo 50 5G will be available starting INR 11,999 on Amazon and realme.com making it the most affordable 5G smartphone from realme, up to INR 16000 discount on realme Laptops on Flipkart and realme.com.