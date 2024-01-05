Pixel Persistence: Original Watch Gets a Boost with Pixel Watch 2 Features

Google has breathed new life into the original Pixel Watch with a recent software update that borrows key features from its successor, the Pixel Watch 2. This unexpected move offers existing Pixel Watch owners a welcome boost to their smartwatch experience and potentially extends the appeal of the original model in the face of its newer sibling.

Key Highlights:

Original Pixel Watch receives Pixel Watch 2’s Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync features.

Watch faces and complications from Pixel Watch 2 now available on the original model.

Pixel Watch 2’s phone unlock feature absent, but overall experience enhanced.

Original Pixel Watch remains a compelling option at a more affordable price point.

The update, which began rolling out in late December, brings two highly anticipated features to the first-generation Pixel Watch: Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync. These functionalities, originally announced as part of the Pixel Watch 2 launch, allow users to manage their notifications and sleep settings seamlessly across both their watch and Pixel smartphone. This improved continuity enhances user convenience and streamlines the overall smartwatch experience.

Furthermore, the update adds several new watch faces and complications from the Pixel Watch 2 to the original model’s repertoire. This expands customization options and allows users to personalize their watch with a fresh look and feel. While the coveted Pixel Watch 2 feature of unlocking a Pixel phone with the watch remains absent, the overall feature set of the original Pixel Watch has undoubtedly been bolstered.

“This update is a pleasant surprise for owners of the original Pixel Watch,” remarked tech analyst Sarah Jones. “It demonstrates Google’s commitment to supporting its existing products and offering continued value to its customers. The addition of Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync significantly improves the user experience, and the new watch faces and complications add a touch of freshness.”

With the Pixel Watch 2 priced at $399, the original Pixel Watch, now available at a discounted price of $280, becomes an even more attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. While the newer model boasts a faster processor and improved battery life, the original Pixel Watch still offers a compelling combination of features and functionality at a significantly lower price point.

Google’s recent software update for the original Pixel Watch injects new life into the device by borrowing key features from the Pixel Watch 2. This unexpected move enhances the user experience, expands customization options, and makes the original Pixel Watch an even more attractive proposition in the face of its successor. With continued support and a competitive price tag, the original Pixel Watch remains a viable option for those seeking a stylish and functional smartwatch without breaking the bank.