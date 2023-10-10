Pixel Watch 2 Introduces Preferred Care Insurance Replacements Amidst Repair Concerns

The Pixel Watch 2, Google’s latest wearable, has stirred discussions in the tech community due to its ‘Preferred Care’ insurance replacement policy. This move by Google suggests that traditional repairs might not be an option for the device.

Key Highlights:

Repairing the original Pixel Watch was nearly impossible, leading to concerns about the Pixel Watch 2.

Google has introduced ‘Preferred Care’ as an insurance replacement option for Pixel Watch 2.

The policy covers accidental damages and mechanical issues beyond the standard warranty.

Google offers this policy at $4/month or a two-year coverage for $89.

A service fee of $49 is charged for repair or replacement under this policy.

Pixel Watch 2 and the Repair Dilemma:

The Google Pixel Watch, despite its aesthetic appeal, faced durability issues. Many users reported damages to their Wear OS watches shortly after purchase. This led to the discovery that repair options for the device were virtually nonexistent. Google confirmed this fact months later. With the release of Pixel Watch 2, it seems the repair scenario hasn’t changed. Google’s support page indicates that screen repairs due to accidental damage are not available for the Pixel Watch 2.

Introducing Preferred Care:

To address these concerns, Google has introduced the ‘Preferred Care’ policy for Pixel Watch 2. This extended warranty and insurance policy cover accidental damages, including drops, liquid spills, and cracks. It also extends coverage for any mechanical issues that arise after the standard warranty period. Users can opt for this policy either on a monthly basis at $4 or avail two years of coverage for an $89 fee. However, if a claim is made, a service fee of $49 is applicable for repair or replacement.

Comparing Insurance Options:

Interestingly, Google had briefly offered this insurance option for the original Pixel Watch but withdrew it within weeks, limiting it to Google Fi customers. In comparison, Best Buy offers a protection plan that promises to replace the Pixel Watch 2 if it incurs any damage, be it the screen, battery, or other components. Priced at $79.99, this two-year coverage might present a better value proposition than Google’s offering, especially since there’s no additional cost mentioned for replacements.

Summary:

The Pixel Watch 2, while being a promising device from Google, has raised eyebrows due to its potential repair challenges. However, with the introduction of the ‘Preferred Care’ insurance replacement policy, Google aims to provide users with peace of mind. This policy, available either monthly or for two years, covers accidental damages and mechanical issues. While this is a step in the right direction, users will have to weigh the benefits against other available insurance options in the market.