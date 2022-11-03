Breathe Pure Air with Samsung’s New Line-up of Fast & Powerful Air Purifiers; IoT-enabled & Ideal for Large Spaces with Coverage of Up To 645 sq ft

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its latest range of power packed Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions. The models in the new line-up cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them the perfect choice for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms and other large spaces.

The new air purifiers – AX46 and AX32 models – have been thoughtfully designed with a one-button control that removes 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens. They also destroy potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde, effortlessly to ensure that consumers breathe pure air. The SmartThings App enables the consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Moreover, with the SmartThings App, it is possible to turn the air purifier on and off conveniently which saves energy. Consumers can check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.

The latest air purifiers address consumers’ concerns about bad quality room air that includes gases, dust, chemicals, and various odors with cutting-edge purification capabilities, including Front Air Intake and Three Way Air Flow. The Front Air Intake is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, a Power Fan then quickly distributes the clean air in multiple directions using its 3-Way Air Flow.

The new range also features a Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System to remove ultrafine dust. This system includes a Washable Pre Filter that extracts larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter then removes harmful gases, and a Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust.

The AX46 model features a Numeric Easy View Display and a Laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real time and identifies gaseous contaminants. Users can see the results on the display, which shows the level of PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator. SmartThings connectivity provides consumers with added convenience and anytime, anywhere control.

“Consumers have grown more aware and health conscious. When it comes to breathing clean air, they are making more informed decisions and looking for air purifiers that offer wider purification coverage area and clean room air in minimum time. Our latest range of air purifiers is designed to remove even the most ultrafine dust particles effectively allowing consumers to breathe pure air. We are optimistic that our new range of air purifiers will help improve the lifestyle of consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price & Availability

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers will be available in subtle yet attractive Beige and Grey colours on Samsung.com and Samsung exclusive stores as well as leading consumer electronics stores at a starting price of INR 12,990 for AX32 and 32,990/- for AX46. The consumers can avail attractive cashbacks and an easy no cost easy EMI too.

Warranty

The air purifiers come with a standard warranty of one year that covers repair service carried by Samsung authorized service center engineer at the customer’s place.

Key Features of Samsung AX32 Air Purifier

With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 320 cubic meters per hour and a coverage area of 356 square feet, the AX32 keeps your room air outstandingly pure using a multi-layered high efficiency purification system. It is ideal for compact spaces such as study, guest bedroom, office cabins etc. It features a washable Pre-Filter that is designed to extract larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter that helps remove harmful gases and an Anti-Bacterial (Zinc Oxide) Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultra-fine dust and bacteria.

Its minimalist design takes up minimal space, so one can place it virtually anywhere. Weighing just 6.9 kilograms, the Samsung AX32 is compact and portable.

Key Features of Samsung AX46 Air Purifier

AX46 features a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour. Armed with a multi-layered 3D purification system, precise monitoring, SmartThings App, and a coverage area of up to 645 square feet, Samsung AX46 works great for larger spaces. It has laser PM 1.0 sensor which senses the air quality in real time and it also features a washable Pre-Filter that is designed to extract larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter that helps removes harmful gases and a PM (particulate matter) 2.5 Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust, viruses, and bacteria.

The intelligent display monitors real time indoor air quality and shows the air purity with its 4-colour level indicator and the particulate matter (PM) 10 dust and gas sensors. Additionally, with aesthetically hidden wheels, it can be simply pushed or pulled to any location that needs more intensive purifying like the living room during the daytime or the bedroom at night thus providing refreshingly clean air 24X7. It has a front-sided air inlet, which means it is not necessary to move or pull it away from the wall, for cleaning or changing the filter. It could be easily done by just opening the front door.

Equipped with SmartThings feature that enables connectivity to the smartphones, Samsung AX46 allows control anytime and anywhere. A consumer can check and control the operations of the Air Purifier through their smartphones.

Additional Features:

Anytime Anywhere control with SmartThings

Both the models come with the convenience and comfort of SmartThings. The SmartThings App enables the consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Moreover, with the SmartThings App, it is possible to turn the air purifier on and off conveniently which saves energy. Consumers can check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.

Easy to Maintain

The washable Pre-filter on both the variants only needs periodic cleaning and the 2-in-1 PM2.5 and Deodorization filters can be quickly and easily replaced when required.

Added Convenience with Auto Mode and Sleep Mode

Auto Mode helps in optimizing the air quality to suit consumer needs – automatically and efficiently. Auto Mode continually senses the air pollution level and adjusts the power and fan speed across levels reducing energy usage and saving the efforts, while maintaining optimal living conditions. The sleep mode on the other hand creates a quiet and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night. It has a softer and quieter airflow and the lighting on the display is reduced.