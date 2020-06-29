The OnePlus Nord is expected to launch in India on July 10. While this remains unconfirmed at the moment that the launch is imminent is all too evident given that Amazon already has a webpage dedicated to the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The Amazon site is also claiming there is going to be a lot revealed on the page tomorrow, that is June 30 itself.

The company had earlier stated they intend to launch the budget OnePlus phone in India first, followed by a launch in Europe and elsewhere in the world. The company had then confirmed the phone, which earlier was being referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite, or the OnePlus Z will eventually be named as the OnePlus Nord.

With the naming confirmed, the specifications of the phone though is yet a subject of speculation and rumors. Towards that, an earlier leak had confirmed the phone will come with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED panel having a 90 Hz refresh rate. That again happens to be the same as that of the OnePlus 8.

The Nord, however, is rumored to come powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and will have 5G support. Also, it will likely be a 6 GB RAM that the phone will come with, along with 128 GB of storage. A 4,300 mAh battery could be the power source, complete with 30W Warp charging support.

For optics, the Nord will likely feature a rear triple camera system comprising of a 64 mp primary camera, a 16 mp camera supposedly of the ultra wide angle type and a third 2 mp sensor that could be either a depth sensor or a macro shooter. For selfies, the Nord is touted to come with dual cameras comprising of a 32 mp primary lens and an 8 mp wide angle lens.

Coming to the price, expect the Nord to retail for anything close to the Rs. 25k mark.