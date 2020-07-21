The much anticipated OnePlus Nord is finally here in its official avatar. Also, with a starting price of Rs. 24,999, the Nord marks the return of the company to where it started out from but has slowly ascended to more costly versions over the past six years it has been in existence.

To get into the details, the OnePlus Nord looks impressive with its almost bezel-less 6.44-inch AMOLED display at the front. There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and rear for added protection, besides having a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience.

On the other side of it lies the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired to a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage on the base model. Thereafter, you have the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while the top of the line model comes with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the camera front, OnePlus has been hyping all along how the Nord will be second to none. The four rear cameras it comes with should be enough for it to live up to that and comprises of the 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The front capsule sized punch hole accommodates a 32 MP primary lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, which should be enough for even elaborate selfies as well.

Other features of the phone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor while there also is the face unlocking mechanism as well. A 4115 mAh battery keeps the lights on and is backed by Warp Charge 30T for quick energy refills. The phone runs the latest OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10. The phone comes in two colour options – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

Coming to price, it starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB model. Next comes the 8 GB + 128 GB model priced at Rs. 27,999 while the top-end 12 GB + 256 GB version will set you back Rs. 29,999. Sale starts July 27, 2020, from Amazon.in as well as the official OnePlus site in India. The phone is also going to be available soon from several offline retailers as well.