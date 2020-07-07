We finally have the launch details of the OnePlus Nord in India. It is happening on July 21, 7:30 PM local time. Pre-orders start July 15, with the pre-order customers liable to a surprise gift box from the company containing exclusive merchandise from OnePlus.

That is not all as all pre-order customers who receive their device before August 31 will also qualify for a gift box from the company containing the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 earbuds. Plus, there is going to be a phone cover included as well. The phone is going to be available exclusively from Amazon in India.

We’ve done a lot of product launches over the years, but nothing quite like this. This time, there are no queues or crowds. Just sit back, relax, and experience the world’s first smartphone launch in Augmented Reality. #OnePlusNord is coming July 21. — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 7, 2020

The surprise again does not end here as there is something special with the launch event itself. For it is going to be an Augmented Reality launch that viewers will be able to watch on their Android and iOS devices itself. The company said this is going to be the first time ever that AR technology is being used extensively to launch a new smartphone.

OnePlus said those keen to track the proceedings would have to download an app that is going to be available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. There is no need for any other special equipment as the event can be watched on the smartphone or tablet display itself.

As the head of OnePlus Nord, Paul Yu stated, they are keen to make the launch event a personal experience for everyone. Hence, the special arrangement to ensure everyone is able to watch the event right from their own homes and one their personal devices.

As for the device itself, the Nord is expected to be a new affordable option that would sit a rung or two lower than the company’s flagship series. This again will lead to a two-pronged benefit for OnePlus; the Nord will help it reach out to a more extensive customer base while the company will have it easy to jack up the prices of its flagship offerings even further.

The company, meanwhile, has managed to keep the specifications of the phone, especially that of the camera, a closely guarded secret. What we do know is that the phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display having 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset and will come with 8 gigs of memory. For storage, there is going to be two options of 128 and 256 GB. A 4000 mAh would be providing the power and will support 30 W Warp charging.