With the Indian government resorting to banning Chinese apps that it claimed to be posing a serious threat to the security and sovereignty of the country, there likely is some adjustment that needs to be done for anyone tied to those apps. Fortunately, there are a host of similar apps available on the Google and Apple app stores, which means you won’t be left in a lurch sans the 59 apps banned by the GoI.
Mentioned here are the best alternatives to the apps that have been banned in India.
TikTok
Inarguably the most famous among the apps that have been rendered illegal in India. The video-sharing app quickly became a rage among the young millennials who used it to share quick short videos, be it about dance, fashion, music, or whatever.
Alternatives: ShareChat, Dubsmash, Mitron, Chingari, HiFi by Zee5.
Kwai, Helo, Likee, Bigo Live
All these are video sharing apps like TikTok but aren’t as famous.
Alternatives: ShareChat, Roposo, Khabri, Chingari
Xender and ShareIT
These are file-sharing apps and is unique in that it allows for the sharing of even large-sized files such as games or movies.
Alternatives: Dropbox, Google Drive, SendGB, Google Files Go.
UCBrowser, Apus Browser, CM Browsers
You are most likely to find these browser app pre-installed on most Chinese origin smartphones.
Alternatives: There are plenty. For instance, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Brave, to name just a few.
Cam Scanner
The app lets you scan a document, which will let you have a digital copy of the document as a back-up or for future reference.
Alternatives: Microsoft Office Lens, Adobe Scan
Baidu Maps
This provides you with location information along with other navigational aids.
Alternatives: What better than Google Maps though MapMyIndia too is great for mapping solutions within the country. HERE Maps to is worth trying.
UCNews, Newsdog
As the name suggests, the app provides you with news snippets.
Alternatives: DailyHunt, Inshorts, Newspoint, Google News.
Club Factory, Shein, ROMWE
These are e-commerce apps and as with many things Chinese, their best weapon to garner market share quickly is by offering deep discounts. Both sites have been doing the same though users will henceforth have to switch to the below-mentioned apps.
Alternatives: Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Infibeam, Ajio.
Virus Cleaner, QQ Security Center, DU Privacy
As the name suggests, the app is supposed to rid your smartphone of viruses and malware.
Alternatives: Avast, Bitdefender, Quick Heal
Mi Video Call
The happens to be an audio and video calling app from Xiaomi and comes pre-installed on all phones from the company.
Alternatives: Google Duo, WhatsApp, FaceTime
Helo, Likee
These are social media apps and can be easily replaced with popular apps mentioned below.
Alternatives: Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat.
Clash of Kings
This is a massively multiplayer online strategy game.
Alternative: Clash of Clans
DU battery saver
This is a utility app that claims to help save battery.
Alternative: Avast Battery Saver.
YouCam Makeup, Beauty Plus
This is a make-up app which you can use to go for a virtual makeover of sorts.
Alternatives: Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.
Mi Community
It is a utility app from Xiaomi where users can have their queries and doubts resolved.
Alternatives: Reddit, XDA Developers
WeChat, QQ International
This happens to be an instant messaging app.
Alternatives: WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike
QQ Mail, Mail Master
This is an e-mail client software.
Alternative: Microsoft Outlook
Social media site.
Alternatives: Reddit, Twitter.
QQ Music
Alternatives: VLC, MX Player
QQ Newsfeed
The app will let you have the latest news and developments.
Alternatives: Flipboard, Inshorts, Google News.
Bigo Live, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Vigo Video, New Video Status, Vmate, U Video, V fly Status Video
These are all essentially video sharing sites.
Alternatives: Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.
SelfieCity
The best alternative to the utility app is Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.
Parallel Space
Best alternatives include Dual Apps, Multiple App Cloner.
WeSync, ES File Explorer
Alternative: Google Files Go.
Meitu, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, Sweet Selfie
These are camera apps with a host of beauty tips and tools to enhance your pictures.
Alternatives: Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.
DU Recorder
Alternative: AZ Screen Recorder.
Vault-Hide
Alternative: Google Files Go.
Hago Play With New Friends, Mobile Legends
Alternatives: Ludo King is the best alternative to these gaming apps.
We Meet
This is a social dating site where couples can meet with their prospective dates.
Alternatives: Tinder, OkCupid
Baidu Translate
Alternatives: Google Translate, Microsoft Translate.
QQ Launcher
Alternatives: Microsoft Launcher, Google Now Launcher
Apps for which there does not seem to be any direct replacement available.
Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
Alternative: CCleaner