With the Indian government resorting to banning Chinese apps that it claimed to be posing a serious threat to the security and sovereignty of the country, there likely is some adjustment that needs to be done for anyone tied to those apps. Fortunately, there are a host of similar apps available on the Google and Apple app stores, which means you won’t be left in a lurch sans the 59 apps banned by the GoI.

Mentioned here are the best alternatives to the apps that have been banned in India.

TikTok

Inarguably the most famous among the apps that have been rendered illegal in India. The video-sharing app quickly became a rage among the young millennials who used it to share quick short videos, be it about dance, fashion, music, or whatever.

Alternatives: ShareChat, Dubsmash, Mitron, Chingari, HiFi by Zee5.

Kwai, Helo, Likee, Bigo Live

All these are video sharing apps like TikTok but aren’t as famous.

Alternatives: ShareChat, Roposo, Khabri, Chingari

Xender and ShareIT

These are file-sharing apps and is unique in that it allows for the sharing of even large-sized files such as games or movies.

Alternatives: Dropbox, Google Drive, SendGB, Google Files Go.

UCBrowser, Apus Browser, CM Browsers

You are most likely to find these browser app pre-installed on most Chinese origin smartphones.

Alternatives: There are plenty. For instance, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Brave, to name just a few.

Cam Scanner

The app lets you scan a document, which will let you have a digital copy of the document as a back-up or for future reference.

Alternatives: Microsoft Office Lens, Adobe Scan

Baidu Maps

This provides you with location information along with other navigational aids.

Alternatives: What better than Google Maps though MapMyIndia too is great for mapping solutions within the country. HERE Maps to is worth trying.

UCNews, Newsdog

As the name suggests, the app provides you with news snippets.

Alternatives: DailyHunt, Inshorts, Newspoint, Google News.

Club Factory, Shein, ROMWE

These are e-commerce apps and as with many things Chinese, their best weapon to garner market share quickly is by offering deep discounts. Both sites have been doing the same though users will henceforth have to switch to the below-mentioned apps.

Alternatives: Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Infibeam, Ajio.

Virus Cleaner, QQ Security Center, DU Privacy

As the name suggests, the app is supposed to rid your smartphone of viruses and malware.

Alternatives: Avast, Bitdefender, Quick Heal

Mi Video Call

The happens to be an audio and video calling app from Xiaomi and comes pre-installed on all phones from the company.

Alternatives: Google Duo, WhatsApp, FaceTime

Helo, Likee

These are social media apps and can be easily replaced with popular apps mentioned below.

Alternatives: Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat.

Clash of Kings

This is a massively multiplayer online strategy game.

Alternative: Clash of Clans

DU battery saver

This is a utility app that claims to help save battery.

Alternative: Avast Battery Saver.

YouCam Makeup, Beauty Plus

This is a make-up app which you can use to go for a virtual makeover of sorts.

Alternatives: Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.

Mi Community

It is a utility app from Xiaomi where users can have their queries and doubts resolved.

Alternatives: Reddit, XDA Developers

WeChat, QQ International

This happens to be an instant messaging app.

Alternatives: WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike

QQ Mail, Mail Master

This is an e-mail client software.

Alternative: Microsoft Outlook

Weibo

Social media site.

Alternatives: Reddit, Twitter.

QQ Music

Alternatives: VLC, MX Player

QQ Newsfeed

The app will let you have the latest news and developments.

Alternatives: Flipboard, Inshorts, Google News.

Bigo Live, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Vigo Video, New Video Status, Vmate, U Video, V fly Status Video

These are all essentially video sharing sites.

Alternatives: Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.

SelfieCity

The best alternative to the utility app is Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.

Parallel Space

Best alternatives include Dual Apps, Multiple App Cloner.

WeSync, ES File Explorer

Alternative: Google Files Go.

Meitu, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, Sweet Selfie

These are camera apps with a host of beauty tips and tools to enhance your pictures.

Alternatives: Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera.

DU Recorder

Alternative: AZ Screen Recorder.

Vault-Hide

Alternative: Google Files Go.

Hago Play With New Friends, Mobile Legends

Alternatives: Ludo King is the best alternative to these gaming apps.

We Meet

This is a social dating site where couples can meet with their prospective dates.

Alternatives: Tinder, OkCupid

Baidu Translate

Alternatives: Google Translate, Microsoft Translate.

QQ Launcher

Alternatives: Microsoft Launcher, Google Now Launcher

Apps for which there does not seem to be any direct replacement available.

Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Alternative: CCleaner