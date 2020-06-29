The Indian government has announced they have banned a total of 59 Chinese apps, which includes the wildly popular video sharing app TikTok as well. The move shouldn’t come as a surprise though, as there already was a nationwide clamor to boycott all things Chinese, including the 59 apps that have its origins in the neighboring country.
However, the Government of India had so far maintained they haven’t officially banned the apps, and the call to boycott the 59 apps doing the rounds of the social sites for the last few weeks has been largely unofficial. That was until today when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) passed an order that makes it illegal to download and install the said apps on any mobile device or otherwise within India.
Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. pic.twitter.com/RZyZ9FsAsc
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
The government said they have acted based on complaints received from users and other sources that claimed the apps were being misused to collect user info and pass them on to servers located outside the country illegally. The Ministry of Home Affairs also stated such acts were detrimental to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the country, and hence, the drastic step to ban the apps altogether.
Experts opine the move could be a body blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions as the companies stand to lose millions of dollars in their valuation right away. Further, with resentment against China on the rise in various parts of the world, many other countries too might follow suit in banning the Chinese apps.
Needless to say, the development happens to be a direct fallout of the tensions currently prevailing in the Eastern Ladakh border after India protested China’s attempt to alter the border line unilaterally. With both the country’s militaries engaged in an almost eye ball-to-eye ball confrontation, the move to bans the 59 apps can be considered the first direct salvo fired at the Chinese and is aimed to hit them where it hurts them the most.
Meanwhile, there is the list of 59 apps that stands banned in India henceforth.
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy