The Indian government has announced they have banned a total of 59 Chinese apps, which includes the wildly popular video sharing app TikTok as well. The move shouldn’t come as a surprise though, as there already was a nationwide clamor to boycott all things Chinese, including the 59 apps that have its origins in the neighboring country.

However, the Government of India had so far maintained they haven’t officially banned the apps, and the call to boycott the 59 apps doing the rounds of the social sites for the last few weeks has been largely unofficial. That was until today when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) passed an order that makes it illegal to download and install the said apps on any mobile device or otherwise within India.

Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. pic.twitter.com/RZyZ9FsAsc — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The government said they have acted based on complaints received from users and other sources that claimed the apps were being misused to collect user info and pass them on to servers located outside the country illegally. The Ministry of Home Affairs also stated such acts were detrimental to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the country, and hence, the drastic step to ban the apps altogether.

Experts opine the move could be a body blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions as the companies stand to lose millions of dollars in their valuation right away. Further, with resentment against China on the rise in various parts of the world, many other countries too might follow suit in banning the Chinese apps.

Needless to say, the development happens to be a direct fallout of the tensions currently prevailing in the Eastern Ladakh border after India protested China’s attempt to alter the border line unilaterally. With both the country’s militaries engaged in an almost eye ball-to-eye ball confrontation, the move to bans the 59 apps can be considered the first direct salvo fired at the Chinese and is aimed to hit them where it hurts them the most.

Meanwhile, there is the list of 59 apps that stands banned in India henceforth.

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy