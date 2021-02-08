There is a fresh new leak courtesy of YouTuber Dave2D that provides us with a nice idea of what the OnePlus 9 Pro will look and feel like. However, those who might be looking forward to something fresh and new with the Pro version could be in for some disappointment. That is for the simple reason the Pro model has the same exterior layout as that of its non-Pro counterpart which got leaked last December.

On the front, you have the expansive display with nary a bezel on any side. There is the hole-punch though, on the top left corner for the selfie cam. The display is going to be of the curved type which sort of tapers off a bit along the edges. Also, it is going to be a QHD+ display having a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Moving over to the rear, the highlight here is of course the camera module, which comprises of a quad-lens setup. Not to be missed is the Hasselblad branding which points to OnePlus getting active inputs from the Swedish camera experts for the upcoming OnePlus Pro model.

However, we can only guess what the different lens types are going to be like in the absence of concrete information on the same. A nice guess could that there is going to be a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens along with a pair of cameras for depth and macro photography.

Another image reveals what different modes are going to be available with the camera, with there being mention of a Nightscape mode, a Tilt-shift mode, and a Pro mode being there among others. The ultra-wide-angle camera will likely have the capability to shoot images from 0.6 modes and up to 3.3x which could be achieved by cropping the images taken by the primary cam.

As for its processor, it likely will be the Snapdragon 888 chipset that the OnePlus Pro will come powered with, coupled to a max of 12 GB of memory. Under the hood, there is going to be a 4,500 mAh battery supported by a 65W wired charger and wireless charger of a 45W rating. Further, another big change to be expected with the OnePlus 9 Pro this time is likely to be an IP rating, hopefully for all models in the series.

Coming to its availability, the phone could be ready to hit markets in March itself. Also, there could be three models of the OnePlus 9 coming our way – the base OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Lite/ 9 E, and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

More details awaited. Watch this space.