As expected, OnePlus has launched its new fitness band in India named OnePlus Band. At Rs. 2,499, the new OnePlus Band does hit the price sweet spot given all the features that it comes with. Also, at that price point, it is bang in the space that the Xiaomi Mi Band operates in as well.

OnePlus Band Specs and Features

The fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED panel having a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. It boasts of IP68 rating for water resistance and 5ATM sweat resistance. It is Bluetooth 5.0 compliant, which serves as the primary means for pairing up with a smartphone. The 100mAh battery can last a commendable two weeks and can be charged via a USB Type-A charging dongle.

Onboard the fitness band are a host of sensors that enables it to serve as a 24/7 fitness tracker. For instance, there is a blood oxygen sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, and so on. There is a heart rate sensor too for round the clock monitoring of the heartbeat and can send personalized heart rate alerts. Similarly, the motor sensor will keep track of steps while the sleep tracker will keep a tab on your sleep pattern.

Then there are several exercise modes that the fitness band supports. Those include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

These apart, the OnePlus Band also offers features that you’d expect out of any fitness tracker. Those include showing the notification you receive on the paired phone, displaying weather info, and such. These apart, the OnePlus Band also offers music play controls as well, besides offering camera shutter control as well as a stopwatch.

Another cool feature of the fitness band is the dual-colored strap it comes with. However, the black colored strap comes as standard while the Navy and Tangerine Gray themed strap will have to be purchased separately for Rs. 399 for each strap.

Price and availability

As already stated, the new OnePlus Band will set you back Rs. 2,499.

The sale starts on January 12, 2021, from 9:00 AM India time though only for Red Cable Club members. The exclusive sale will be via the OnePlus Store app or on OnePlus.in. Open sale starts the very next day, on January 13, 2021. Availability will be via Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App along with exclusive company retail partners.