OnePlus was already known to be eyeing the wearable segment in India and is on track to launch a new smartwatch and a fitness tracker in the country. We now have some insight into the company fitness tracker plans which includes its likely specs, the prices, and probable launch date as well.

Price and availability

According to what tipster Ishan Agarwal had to share on this, the OnePlus Band will likely be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 2,499, which, if true, will make it an extremely competitive offering. Further, the launch date is being speculated to be on January 11, which means just the next week itself. Availability is going to be via Amazon with the e-tailer already putting up a dedicated microsite for the same as well.

Specifications

Coming to its likely specs, the OnePlus Band will come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The device will be able to sustain operations for two weeks at a time. It will feature advanced health tracking features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring with sleep tracking.

Among other features of the OnePlus Band include its IP68 levels of water and dust resistance. Plus, the band comes with 13 in-built exercise modes as well. Those include outdoor running, cycling, cricket, yoga, your session at the swimming pool, to name a few.

As for the OnePlus smartwatch, it still is some months away.