Noise expands its flagship range with the new ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, a feature rich premium AMOLED calling smartwatch with functional crown and smart touch control

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand has announced a new smartwatch as an extension to its flagship series, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha. Perfectly designed to offer an immersive and power-packed experience for the young consumers who are constantly on the go and up to make their own style statement, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha sports a large AMOLED 1.78” stand-out display and a functional Digital Crown to enable fast and efficient navigation.

Its premium 2.5D curved glass along with the InstaCharge™ technology adds to the remarkable and uninterrupted user experience, which helps the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha to last upto 7 days with a single charge and can charge up to 50% within thirty minutes making it a perfect companion for young hustlers. The smartwatch further comes with Smart Touch Control offering unique customisation such as Tap to wake and Palm control to turn off display. It allows the users to add or remove widget tiles and add from the list of infinite custom watch-faces, according to their needs. While the Functional digital crown feature enables fast and efficient UI navigation, its premium aluminum alloy frame makes it long lasting and durable. Its IP68 Water and Dust resistance ensures a seamless experience.

Equipped with Tru SyncTM technology, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with single chip Bluetooth 5.3 making it easy to use and pair. Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by inbuilt speakers and microphone. With this latest technology, Noise aims to provide consumers with a quick and hassle-free one-step connection experience with an improved Bluetooth calling range of 18 m, significantly higher than the range available in other products in the market.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise commented on the launch, “At Noise we are cognizant of the impetus increase in use of smart wearable in our daily lives, thus, our efforts are aligned to offer products that cater to the emerging needs of consumers. Our new device, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, is in line with this belief and brings together the innovative features wrapped in a premium design, making it ideal for users looking at upgrading to a fitness companion that match up their style.”

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, activity level, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders, weather forecast, latest stock updates, handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces.

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is available in five color options: Black, Pink, Blue, Wine and Teal and can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price range of INR 3,799 .

Product Specifications

ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha