Noise launches ColorFit Loop, expands Tru SyncTM portfolio of smartwatches

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the expansion of its Tru SyncTM smartwatch range, with the launch of its latest Bluetooth calling smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Loop. Designed to provide a feature-rich and immersive experience to daily hustlers and fitness enthusiasts without going heavy on their pockets, Noise ColorFit Loop also sports a 1.85-inch large 60Hz smooth display which adds to the exceptional experience.

Its premium curved glass finish, unibody build offering sturdiness and durability, along with a robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, making it ideal for consumers who are always on the go. Staying true to the brand’s design philosophy, the Noise ColorFit Loop also makes for a stylish and modern addition to uplift your everyday outfit.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise commented on the launch, “At Noise, we are focused on exceeding consumer needs everytime we innovate or design a new product, to ensure it is at par with consumers’ expectations. Our latest addition to the Tru SyncTM portfolio, Noise ColorFit Loop resonates with this belief as it is ideal for new-age consumers looking for a power-packed experience on their smartwatch.”

Equipped with Tru SyncTM technology, Noise ColorFit Loop comes with single chip Bluetooth 5.3 making it easy to use and pair. Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by inbuilt speakers and microphone. The premium looking 2.5D curved glass clubbed with 60 Hz refresh rate for lag free UI experience and 550 nits of brightness for uninterrupted outdoor viewing further makes it an apt choice for consumers. Its IP68 Water and Dust resistance and a battery life of seven days ensures a seamless experience.

The latest smartwatch caters to all fitness needs with the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, that tracks all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and stress measurement. They also come with female health indicators and offer 130 sports modes. The smartwatch comes with Noise Buzz which enables calling from the Dial Pad, provides access to recent call logs, and can save upto 10 contacts on the smartwatch. The productivity suite on the smartwatch includes a calculator, events reminder, weather updates, calls, SMS, and app notifications along with quick replies and smart DND.

The ColorFit Loop offers 200 plus cloud-based watch faces and is available in six colour options. Priced at INR 2,499, the smartwatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart and GoNoise.com.

Product Specifications

ColorFit Loop