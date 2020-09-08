Poco may have started out as an affordable flagship phone – and a successful one at that too – though it has evolved into an independent brand over time. Another change to be seen with the brand is that it has spawned into a whole family of phones, which includes some nice mid-rangers as well. The latest Poco M2 takes things further down the line with the starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB model, making it the most affordable phone in India with 6 gigs of memory.

The front of the phone is dominated by a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel having a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. The display comes with 60 Hz refresh rate and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for extra protection. The display also boasts of TÜV Rheinland certification for reading mode, which means it is easier on the eyes.

On the other side of the display lies an octa core MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled to 6 gigs of memory. For storage, you have the option of either 64 GB or 128 GB with RAM remaining constant at 6 GB on either model. The microSD card slot will let you add up to 512 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh battery keeps things moving and supports a max of 18 W fast charger. That said, the phone comes bundled with only a 10 W charger.

For photography, the phone comes with a quad camera arrangement. That comprises of a 13 MP primary cam and an 8 MP wide angle lens. Then there is a 5 MP camera as well for macro shooting while a 2 MP lens serves as a depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front shooter and comes with night-mode for clear front shots even in challenging lighting conditions.

For authentication, there is the rear mounted fingerprint sensor at the back along with the AI face unlock mechanism. The phone runs the latest MIUI 11 software based on Android 10. Among the other features of the phone include P2i splash- and dust-resistant coating.

Colour options with the phone include State Blue, Pitch Black, and Brick Red. The base 64 GB storage model is priced Rs. 10,999 while the 128 GB version is priced Rs. 12,499. Sale starts September 15, 2020, from 12:00 onwards via Flipkart. Check out for the launch offers, which includes Rs. 750 instant discount for those transacting using ICICI credit and debit cards or Federal Bank debit cards.