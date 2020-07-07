The new Poco M2 Pro just landed in India and happens to be the second device carrying the Poco brand to be launched in the country in 2020. The M2 Pro is also out to make its presence felt in the sub Rs. 15k price bracket which is one of the most competitive mobile segments in the country.

The new M2 Pro, however, comes with all that is needed to impress buyers, which includes the looks, build quality, specs features. For instance, there is the 6.7-inch full HD+ 60 Hz LCD display up front. The display features a tiny punch hole placed along the top middle while bezel depth all around is just the bare minimum.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 720G which works in tandem with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is available in three trim levels which include the base model that offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Thereafter, it is the model with 6 GB of RAM and the same 64 GB of storage. For the top of the line model, the memory remains the same at 6 GB while storage gets doubled to 128 GB.

So far as optics are concerned, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad camera setup at the rear. That includes a 48 mp primary camera that is complemented by an 8 mp ultra wide angle lens, a 5 mp macro lens and a 2 mp depth shooter. For selfies, there is a 16 mp camera peeping from behind the punch hole.

Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery which again is backed by a 33 W Super fast charger. The latter aspect makes the new Poco M2 Pro really stand out from the crowd what with most phones in the segment offering 15W or 18W fast charging support. Interestingly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which seems identical to the Poco M2 Pro in almost all aspect offers 18 fast charging support.

The M2 Pro runs the Android 10 based MIUI 11. The rest of the features include a P2i splash proof coating for some protection against the elements, and a side mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the rear and front of the device.

As for its price, the Poco M2 Pro starts at an extremely competitive Rs. 13,999 for the 4 GB/ 64 GB model. Next up, its Rs. 14,999 that the 6 GB/ 65 GB model commands while the top-end 6 GB/ 128 GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. Color options include blue, green and greener along with two black shades.

Poco said the first sale would start July 14, 2020, 12:00 Noon onwards. The phone is going to be available via e-tailer Flipkart.