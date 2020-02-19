As expected, the Poco X2 became an instant hit soon after its launch in India. And why not? Well, it offers almost everything that you’d demand in a sub-20K mid-range phone, at least on paper. In fact, there are some segment-first features, including 120Hz display and Sony IMX686 64MP Camera. That said, it’s a rebranded version of Redmi K30 and not a true successor to the F1 just like Abhishek is not of Amitabh.

So, does the Poco X2 maintain the legacy somehow? Let’s check out the same in our detailed Poco X2 review.

Poco X2 Specifications

Before starting with the Poco X2 review, let’s have a glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 386 PPI density | HDR10 | 120Hz

6.67-inch IPS LCD display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 386 PPI density | HDR10 | 120Hz Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: 8nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

8nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 RAM: 6/ 8GB

6/ 8GB Storage: 64/ 128GB/ 256GB

64/ 128GB/ 256GB Software: Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Android 10 (MIUI 11) Main Camera: 64MP primary (f/1.9, 0.8µm, PDAF) + 8MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2, 1.12µm) + 2 MP Macro (f/2.4, 1.75µm) + 2 MP Depth (f/2.4)

64MP primary (f/1.9, 0.8µm, PDAF) + 8MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2, 1.12µm) + 2 MP Macro (f/2.4, 1.75µm) + 2 MP Depth (f/2.4) Selfie Camera: 20MP (/2.2, 0.8µm) + 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4, 1.75µm)

20MP (/2.2, 0.8µm) + 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4, 1.75µm) Connectivity: USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 4,500 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

4,500 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable Charging: 27W Charging

Price: Rs. 15,999 for 6/128GB | Rs. 16,999 for 8/128GB | Rs. 19,999 for 8/256GB

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Poco X2 27W Fast Charger Type-C Cable Transparent Silicon Case Sim Ejector Tool Documentation



Poco X2 Review

Build & Design

One of the areas where Poco X2 leads over the F1 is the design. The plastic back has been replaced with a glass panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. And it now flaunts a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup encircled by a reflective rim and a “Poco” branding at the bottom. Interestingly, there’s no notch on offer, thanks to the dual punch-hole design.

The device is available in three flashy colour options, including Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. The former we have here comes with a light blue gradient that merges with a tad darker shade to the bottom. The plastic side frame bears the same colour, making it flush with the panel.

Just like the Galaxy S10e, the fingerprint scanner has been given on the power button which is fairly large and comfortable to reach. Your thumb rests naturally on the spot, making it quite easy to lock and unlock the phone.

1 of 4

The volume rockers are given right above the power button while the left houses a hybrid Sim tray. At the bottom, we have a single speaker, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone. The phone also features an IR blaster at the top.

While it’s not IP-rated for water ingression, it does come with a P2i coating that’ll save you over some accidental splashes. Overall, the phone feels solid in hands. Though, there’s a little bulk to be managed, due to the 208-gram weight.

Display

The Poco X2’s front looks slick with an all-screen 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD panel and thin bezels running around the corners. Just like the back, the screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The dual-punch hole takes a lot of space, and while tinkering around, we did find that it’s actually two separate holes for the two cameras, disguised by a black bar added by the software. There’s also a slight bleeding issue which isn’t a big deal, to be honest.

Now, the display can’t be compared to an AMOLED panel but still has good contrast, supports HDR10 and is reasonably bright outdoors. The added 120Hz refresh rate is no gimmick and makes up for a buttery smooth scrolling experience. However, not many apps support it, and neither do they have enough content to enjoy the fluidity. That said, those into gaming will appreciate the efforts.

Poco X2 also has support for Widevine L1 right from the beginning. And hence, you can stream HD content on Netflix and Prime Video without any hassles. Overall, the display, despite being an LCD panel, makes up for a really good experience, especially when on high refresh rate mode.

Performance

Powering the Poco X2 at its core is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset is quite powerful and has no flickers in day to day use, even when on the 120Hz refresh rate. Using the phone extensively, we didn’t find any issues with animations or app switching.

The phone also does a great job in the gaming department. We played a couple of matches on PUBG which ran well at HD graphics and High frame rate settings. There were no stutters or lags, and the temperature was under control even after extended hours of gaming session that involved Mortal Combat 5, Asphalt 9 and Extreme Landings.

The single bottom-firing speaker gets pretty loud and doesn’t distort at high volumes. Yet, we’d have loved to see a stereo setup. The call quality was good, and we had no issues with network reception.

Software

The Poco X2 runs MIUI 11 based on the latest Android 10. It is using Poco Launcher by default which is neat, feature-rich and quite refined. The UI is highly customisable and offers excellent optimisation and tons of features.

That said, there’s a lot of added bloatware including Amazon, Opera, DailyHunt, Gaana and more followed by Xiaomi’s own set of apps. While we loved the intuitiveness of the Poco launcher, the rest of the experience is just like any other Xiaomi phone. Thankfully, we are yet to see any ads in the UI.

Cameras

For photography, the new Poco gets a total of four cameras at the rear. This includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, coupled with an 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera.

The 64MP Sony sensor, by default, clicks 16MP pictures through Pixel binning technique. The image quality is quite impressive with great levels of details, vibrant and contrast. The dynamic range is quite good, as well.

However, the low-light shots aren’t as impressive as you’d expect. And noise tends to creep in as light goes down. Forgot to mention, you do get a separate 64MP mode, but that doesn’t make much of a difference unless you want to print the photo.

The 8MP wide-angle shooter captures good pictures with balanced exposure and decent levels of detail. The quality isn’t as good as the primary camera, though. The Macro camera, on the other hand, has an off-beat colour balance and needs software improvements. Similarly, the portrait mode works really well but can be inconsistent at times.

The phone has a very good front camera setup, counting in the 20MP primary snapper and 2MP depth sensor. Selfies turn out really sharp and have the right amount of detail. Having said that, the background can appear washed out at times, especially when outdoors. The portrait images look natural, but again, the edge detection can be tricky.

Battery & More

The device gets powered by a massive 4,500mAh battery which is a necessity given the 120Hz prowess it has on offer. On average, we managed to pull off about a day of use on the high refresh setting, which increased to a day and a half when switched to 60Hz.

Anyway, you shouldn’t be worried as the supplied 27W fast charger fills the battery up to the brim in just about an hour. As for quick top-ups, a 30-minute charge will land you somewhere about 50-55% from scratch.

Pros

120Hz refresh rate

Powerful processor

Good overall battery life & Fast Charging

Worthy Main Camera

Cons

Single Speaker

Large and bulky form factor

MIUI is not everyone’s cup of tea

Poco X2 Review Verdict- Should you buy it?

For a starting price of Rs. 15,999, the Poco X2 is indeed an excellent value for money proposition that checks almost all necessary boxes. Plus, it brings some segment-first features to the table, thereby raising the bar for upcoming mid-range phones.

Particularly, the 120Hz display, being the main highlight of the phone, is yet to be seen on any other device in the segment. And then, you’ve got a great pair of cameras, stunning design, impressive battery with fast charging and what not. Even the build quality has no quirks this time.

Clearly, the Poco X2 turns out to be a no brainer choice when it comes to the sub-20K segment. Still, you do have Realme X2 (review) as an alternative that offers an AMOLED panel, slightly faster charging, and lighter profile while compromising on other ends. At last, it all boils down to your priorities.

Also Read – Realme X2 Pro Review- A new flagship challenger in the town.