Poco X2 launched, price starts INR 16k, availability from Feb. 11 onwards

The much awaited Poco X2 which happens to be first since the brand spun off from parent company Xiaomi, is finally here in all its official glory. The phone which is a successor to the first gen Poco F1 however comes across as a full-fledged mid-range phone with none of the flagship processor powering the device as it was with the original Poco.

Rather, it is the Snapdragon 730G octa core Kryo 740 processor that forms the core of the new Poco X2, coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU which Poco says will allow for seamless performance. The phone also features up to a max of 8 gigs of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256 GB of max storage. Then there also is a hybrid slot that will let you expand your storage options all the more.

Poco is claiming an AnTuTu score of 274,334 points for the new X2 thanks to the hardware setup as well as specific software optimizations that the company introduced. Another unique aspect of the phone is its incorporation of liquid cooling tech which Poco said will prevent thermal throttling and allow for sustained performance over the longer term.

The front is dominated by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display having a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Not to mention, the display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the one feature that Poco perhaps highlighted the most about the X2. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is HDR10 certified, besides being powered by the company’s RealityFlow engine. A layer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covers both the front and rear of the phone.

On offer are three variants – the one with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that is priced at INR 15,999, the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is priced INR 16,999 and the top model featuring 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, all for INR 19,999.

The new X2 also excels when it comes to camera features, boasting of a quad camera setup at the rear. Towards that, Poco is claiming to be the first to offer the new Sony IMX686 64 mp wide-angle sensor which acts as the primary sensor. Complimenting the same is an 8 mp ultra wide angle lens and a 2 mp macro lens with autofocus that can aim at objects placed between 2 cm and 10 cm. Lastly, there is the 2 mp depth sensor to map depts for accurate portrait shots.

Poco is also claiming the X2 will be able to shoot slow motion videos at 960 fps along with normal videos of 4k resolution at 30 fps. For selfies, the front comprises of a dual camera comprising of a 20 mp primary cam and a 2 mp depth sensor. The dual front also powers the phone’s Face Unlock mechanism as well.

Keeping the lights on is a 4500 mAh battery which should be enough to sail through an entire day while still having some juice left. Then there also is the 27W charger which should help you recharge within minutes. Poco said 30 percent charge can be acquired within just 15 mins. As for its software, the X2 runs Android 10 with the company’s MiUi running on top. The phone is P2i splash proof too while colour options available include Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red and Atlantis Blue.

The new Poco X2 also has an extremely competitive price vis-a-vis its main competitor, the Realme X2. For comparison’s sake, the Realme X2 4 GB + 64 GB model is priced INR 16,999, the 6 GB + 128 GB model is priced INR 18,999 while the top 8 GB + 128 GB model costs INR 19,999.

Availability of the new Poco X2 start February 11, 2020.