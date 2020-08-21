There is a new Poco phone in the making, and Xiaomi is hinting the new variant might come with an AMOLED display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. Of course, there isn’t a whole lot of information available just yet though it is known the phone might be ready for a global launch by the end of this month itself.

Earlier, we have seen the global spokesperson at Poco, Angus Kai Ho Ng teasing fans with cryptic messages about a new Poco. To a fan query asking whether they should opt for the OnePlus Nord or wait for the new Poco, Angus chipped in with an indirect response claiming that Poco loves Hz. This should obviously refer to Poco going for a higher refresh rate with their upcoming smartphone.

[ Exclusive ] New Poco Device Launching This Month i.e. August 2020.

With 120Hz Refresh Rate & Amoled Display. 😍 https://t.co/jL1IdCCcgF — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, other rumors related to the upcoming Poco include a Snapdragon 765G chipset making up the core of the smartphone. The phone is also tipped to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, having a 64 MP primary camera. The phone might also come with a 33W fast charger though it is not known how much battery capacity the phone will have.

Experts, however, opine the new Poco could, in reality, be a rebranded Redmi K30 Ultra. After all, the K30 Ultra comes with all the features mentioned above, which includes a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 64 MP primary sensor along with a 33 W charger.

The Poco X2 also comes across as the Redmi K30 beneath the skin while the Poco M2 Pro can be considered as the Note 9 Pro in reality. More details awaited.