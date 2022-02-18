Motorola has scheduled a launch event for the Moto Edge 30 Pro for 24th February and now critical details along the full spechsheet have leaked out. The phone will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC and come in a single RAM/Storage variant. It will get 8GB LPDDR5 spec RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 spec storage out of the box.

In terms of optics, the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a main 50MP sensor, coupled with another 50MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 Pro will sport a 60MP selfie shooter. Other notable details include a plastic frame with Gorilla Glass on both the front and back, a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUX out the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specsheet

6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC

8 / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Rear Cam: 50MP (f/1.88), OIS, 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), 2MP depth sensor

Front Cam: 60MP (f/2.2)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Splash resistant (IP52)

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

5,000mAh battery, 68W TurboPower fast charging

Pricing & Availabilty

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G will be offered in a single Cosmic Blue colour option. It is expected to be priced between INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 for the single 8/128GB model. It will be available from Flipkart sometime in early March.