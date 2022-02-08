Motorola has scheduled a global launch for their latest Edge series smartphone, the Moto Edge 30 Pro for 24th February. The brand has also started to tease this launch from their Indian social media handles.

The Edge 30 Pro is said to be the same device, as the X30 Pro that launched in the Chinese market a couple of weeks back. As per the specifications that surfaced recently, the phone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of the optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup on the back with the main 50MP sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 60MP front camera for those crisp selfies. Along with this, the Edge 30 Pro will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and will be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W Turbocharging.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC

8 / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Rear Cam: 50MP (f/1.88), OIS, 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), 2MP depth sensor

Front Cam: 60MP (f/2.2)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Splash resistant (IP52)

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

5,000mAh battery, 68W TurboPower fast charging

We should know about the pricing and availability soon for both the Indian and Global markets.