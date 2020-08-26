HP has launched a series of new laptops in India under the Envy brand, which the company said has been specifically designed to cater to the requirements of enthusiasts and creators. Specifically, the company launched the Envy 13, Envy 15, ZBook Create, and the ZBook Studio laptops featuring class-leading specs and features, which include a 4K display, NVIDIA RTX GPU and the latest 10th gen Intel chips on the top-of-the-line variants.

HP Envy 13

The laptop comes with a 13-inch FHD display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics 2 GB VRAM on the top model while also delivering 19.5 hours of battery life. The device also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. The laptop is for those looking for the best performance in a device with a relatively small footprint.

Pricing:

The HP Envy 13 starts at Rs. 79,990.

HP Envy 15

The Envy 15 comes with a 15.6-inch OLED touch-enabled display with 4K resolutions on the top model. Other qualities the highest specced model boasts of including DisplayHDR certification that offers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio along with 400 nits of brightness. HP also said the colour calibrations on the OLED panels are such that the Delta E values come to less than two.

For performance, the Envy 15 comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design. You also have a max of 16 GB RAM and 1 TB PCIe 3.0 based SSD on the top model. To deal with the heat released, the laptop comes with twin 12-volt fans with a vapor chamber, which HP said is effective in bringing the temperature down by 33 percent.

The laptop also supports 16.5 hours of operations on a single charge while also being capable of acquiring 50 percent charge in just 45 minutes. The laptop supports connectivity options of Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

Pricing and availability:

HP Envy 15 with 10th gen core i5 10300H processor mated to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD GTX 1650Ti (4GB) GFX/15.6-inch FHD is priced Rs. 119,999.

HP Envy 15 with 10th gen core i7 10750H processor mated to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, GTX 6 GB 1660Ti GFX 15.6-inch FHD is priced Rs. 149,999.

HP Envy 15 with 10th gen Intel core i7 10750H processor along with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD RTX 6 GB 2060 with Max-Q design 13 15.6-inch OLED TOUCH is priced Rs. 169,999.

HP ENVY x360 13

The ENVY x360 13 is another one to come with a 13-inch display having FHD resolution. However, the biggest advantage with the ENVY x360 13 is its form factor, which allows for the laptop to be folded all the way up to 360-degrees. Another unique aspect of the laptop is that it is AMD powered, featuring the AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU along with the AMD Radeon graphics card.

The laptop offers 17.5 hours of battery life on a single full charge. The laptop also offers advanced connectivity options of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Prices start at Rs. 79,990.

Pricing:

The HP Envy x360 13 starts at Rs. 79,990.

HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create

HP is claiming the new ZBook Studio is the world’s smallest 15-inch laptop designed for creators and is the most ‘powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimeter’. Similarly, the HP ZBook Create, is the world’s smallest 15-inch notebook for creation and gaming

To provide impetus to creative pursuits, the laptop comes with up to Quadro RTX 5000 & GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs while still having the least impact on battery life. Another highlight of the two ZBook laptops is that they come integrated with DreamColor colorimeter that allows for automatic self-calibration. The same again leads to 100 percent sRGB along with Adobe RGB for better accuracy.

Pricing and availability:

The ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available starting September 1, with prices starting at Rs. 177,000.