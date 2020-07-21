HP has launched the Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops in India to cater to a diverse group of users. While the Omen 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop for power users, the Pavilion Gaming 16 is a full-fledged gaming laptop and is the first such from the company. You also have the choice of either an Intel or an AMD chip with both the laptop series.

HP Omen 15:

The Omen 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, with the option of either an AMOLED 4k UHD display or a FULL HD panel with 300 Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync. The top-rated laptop comes powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor. For the AMD powered laptops, the highest-rated model will have AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor at its core.

For efficient graphics processing, the Omen 15 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q Design GPU on the top model. Further, you have the option of up to a max of 32 GB of DDR4 RAM along with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage with support for RAID 0.

The laptop also comes with an IR thermopile sensor to allow for optimum and efficient heat management. This leads to the effective management of the fan operation to prevent the accumulation of heat, thereby ensuring the processor is working to its max potential for the most part. Specifically, the Omen 15 features Omen Tempest Cooling Technology which includes a 12 V fan on the most powerful version. This coupled to vents on three sides along with five way airflow design ensures quick dissipation of heat.

As for the battery, it is big enough to support operations for half a day at least. Then there also is a full RGB keyboard as well that comes with per-key lighting to allow for ease in operations.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16:

With the Pavilion 16, you get up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU for the top-rated model. The 16-inch display comes with minimal bezels on all sides, which means you have a 16-inch display fitted on a device that has the footprint of a 15-inch laptop. Also, it is a Full HD IPS display that the laptop comes with. The laptop also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6. The company though is yet to reveal the memory and storage details of the Pavilion Gaming 16.

Price:

The HP Omen 15 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the model with an Intel CPU while the same having an AMD processor begins at Rs. 70,999. For the Pavilion Gaming 16, it is Rs. 70,999 that will fetch you the base Intel version while the AMD powered device can be yours for a more affordable Rs. 59,999.