Google Leak Details New Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Changes

The Google Pixel 9 series, set to include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and their respective XL and Fold variants, is generating considerable excitement due to the latest leaks revealing a range of enhancements and new features expected in the upcoming models.

Design and Display Innovations

The Pixel 9 Pro is poised to debut with a new design ethos, sporting a 6.1-inch display, which is a slight increase from its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. This new model maintains the placement of essential buttons and ports but introduces a fresh camera bump design, signaling a subtle yet distinct shift from older versions​​. In contrast, the Pixel 9 standard model will feature a 6.1-inch screen, up from a 6.2-inch screen on its predecessor, with new dimensions making it slimmer overall​​.

Enhanced Hardware and Camera Capabilities

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to offer significant hardware upgrades, particularly in memory and camera technology. The Pixel 9 Pro, for example, is slated to include 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring smoother performance and enhanced multitasking capabilities. Camera-wise, the Pro models are anticipated to feature a trio of 50MP sensors, including wide, ultrawide, and a 5x telephoto lens, a notable upgrade from the previous generation​​.

Performance Enhancements

The entire Pixel 9 line is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset. This processor boasts a configuration designed for improved performance and power efficiency, featuring a Cortex-X4 flagship core alongside a combination of Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520 cores. Preliminary benchmarks indicate significant performance gains over the previous generation, suggesting a robust improvement in overall device efficiency and capability​.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Pixel 9 series has also been leaked, with the Pixel 9 starting at 899 Euros for the base model, and the Pixel 9 Pro starting at 1,099 Euros. The devices will be available in various color options, including Obsidian, Porcelain, and unique shades like Mojito and Hazel, each aligning with new aesthetic choices by Google​​.