Supposed Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leak Shows Off Its New, Boxy Design

In the ever-evolving world of foldable smartphones, Samsung continues to be a major player with its Galaxy Z Fold series. Recently, leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced, showcasing a notable design shift. The new design appears to address some of the criticisms of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, by adopting a boxier, more streamlined appearance.

Design Changes and Specifications

The leaked images, courtesy of renowned leaker Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix, reveal that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a more squared-off design compared to the Z Fold 5. This change aims to improve the ergonomics and usability of the device, which has been a point of contention for previous model.

Dimensions and Display:

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, making it 2.6 mm wider and 1.4 mm shorter than its predecessor. The thickness remains unchanged at 6.1 mm​​.

The device will feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display, both utilizing Dynamic AMOLED technology with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection​.

Design Elements:

The new boxy design includes less pronounced curves and sharper edges, giving it a more business-like appearance. The camera bump is slightly larger, but the overall aesthetic is more refined​.

The folding mechanism has been improved, potentially reducing the visible crease on the main display, though this remains to be confirmed​.

Hardware and Software

While detailed specifications are still under wraps, several key features are expected:

Processor and Memory: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with options for 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage​.

The device will maintain a triple camera setup similar to the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. There will also be a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the folding screen​​.

Software:

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, offering a seamless and updated user experience. Samsung promises up to seven years of security updates and seven major OS updates, ensuring longevity for the device​​.

The leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggest that Samsung is keen on refining its foldable smartphone lineup. By adopting a boxier design, Samsung aims to enhance usability and address previous criticisms. As we await the official launch, expected in late July 2024, these leaks provide a promising glimpse into what could be one of the most refined foldable smartphones yet.