Supposed Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leak Shows Off Its New, Boxy Design

In the ever-evolving world of foldable smartphones, Samsung continues to be a major player with its Galaxy Z Fold series. Recently, leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced, showcasing a notable design shift. The new design appears to address some of the criticisms of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, by adopting a boxier, more streamlined appearance.
Design Changes and Specifications
The leaked images, courtesy of renowned leaker Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix, reveal that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a more squared-off design compared to the Z Fold 5. This change aims to improve the ergonomics and usability of the device, which has been a point of contention for previous model.
Dimensions and Display:
- When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, making it 2.6 mm wider and 1.4 mm shorter than its predecessor. The thickness remains unchanged at 6.1 mm.
- The device will feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display, both utilizing Dynamic AMOLED technology with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Design Elements:
- The new boxy design includes less pronounced curves and sharper edges, giving it a more business-like appearance. The camera bump is slightly larger, but the overall aesthetic is more refined.
- The folding mechanism has been improved, potentially reducing the visible crease on the main display, though this remains to be confirmed.
Hardware and Software
While detailed specifications are still under wraps, several key features are expected:
- Processor and Memory: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with options for 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
- Camera Setup: The device will maintain a triple camera setup similar to the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. There will also be a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the folding screen.
Software:
- The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, offering a seamless and updated user experience. Samsung promises up to seven years of security updates and seven major OS updates, ensuring longevity for the device.
The leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggest that Samsung is keen on refining its foldable smartphone lineup. By adopting a boxier design, Samsung aims to enhance usability and address previous criticisms. As we await the official launch, expected in late July 2024, these leaks provide a promising glimpse into what could be one of the most refined foldable smartphones yet.