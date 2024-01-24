Pixel 9 Pro Leaks Reveal Sleek Design Overhaul, Groundbreaking Periscope Telephoto Camera

Early renders of the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online, and they point to a phone that is set to make a serious statement. The renders depict a device with a completely overhauled design, featuring flat edges, a slimmed-down camera bar, and a new color option that is sure to turn heads. But the most exciting news is the possibility that the Pixel 9 Pro could be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens, a technology that would allow it to capture truly stunning zoomed-in photos.

Key Highlights:

Flat-edged design: The Pixel 9 Pro ditches the curved edges of the Pixel 8 Pro for a sleeker, flatter look.

Redesigned camera bar: The iconic camera bar is slimmed down and now houses a periscope telephoto lens for superior zoom capabilities.

Minty Fresh color: A new green color option, dubbed “Minty Fresh,” is rumored to be available.

Unveiling expected in October 2024: The Pixel 9 series is likely to be unveiled at Google’s annual hardware event in October.

If these leaks are accurate, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a game-changer in the world of smartphone photography. Periscope lenses have long been the domain of high-end DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, but they are starting to make their way to smartphones. The Pixel 9 Pro could be one of the first phones to offer this technology, and it could give it a significant edge over the competition.

The leaked renders, published by 9to5Google, depict a Pixel 9 Pro with a noticeably different aesthetic compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. The phone boasts a flat-edged design, reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and 13 series, instead of the curved edges that have been a staple of Pixel phones since the Pixel 4. This design shift aligns with current design trends and could potentially improve grip and handling.

The most intriguing aspect of the leaked renders is the redesigned camera bar. While the overall layout remains similar, the bar appears to be thinner and houses an additional lens slot. This has led to speculation that the Pixel 9 Pro could be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens, a technology that allows for significantly better optical zoom capabilities compared to traditional telephoto lenses. Periscope lenses fold light internally using prisms, enabling them to be physically longer without protruding from the phone’s body. This translates to higher magnification without compromising on phone thickness.

The renders also showcase a new color option, tentatively named “Minty Fresh.” This light green shade adds a touch of vibrancy to the Pixel 9 Pro’s design and could be a popular choice among consumers.

While these are just early renders, they provide a glimpse into what Google might have in store for the Pixel 9 series. If the rumors are true, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, offering a sleek new design, a groundbreaking camera system, and potentially other improvements.

It’s important to note that these are just leaks and rumors, and Google has not confirmed any of the information mentioned above. However, given the track record of leaks for previous Pixel phones, there’s a good chance that these renders are accurate. We can expect to learn more about the Pixel 9 series in the coming months, leading up to its expected unveiling in October 2024.