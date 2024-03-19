Google Celebrates Persian New Year, Nowruz, with Festive Doodle

Google marks Persian New Year (Nowruz) with a special Doodle. Learn about this ancient festival of spring and renewal, celebrated worldwide.

On March 21st, Google marked the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a vibrant floral doodle, welcoming the start of spring. This ancient festival, celebrated by millions across the globe, signifies renewal and rebirth, embodying the essence of spring. Google’s doodle beautifully captures the spirit of Nowruz with illustrations of spring flowers such as tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids, each symbolizing the rejuvenation of nature.

Nowruz is observed by over 300 million people worldwide, primarily in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Balkans.

What is Nowruz?

Nowruz is an ancient festival with roots in Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest religions. It’s more than just a new year celebration; it symbolizes a time of renewal, cleansing, and the triumph of light over darkness. Traditionally, people prepare for Nowruz by spring cleaning their homes, visiting with loved ones, and setting up a special table called the Haft-sin, which holds seven symbolic items representing rebirth, prosperity, and good wishes.

Google’s Doodle

Google’s Nowruz 2024 Doodle was created by guest artist Pendar Yousefi, who drew inspiration from his own childhood memories of the holiday. The artwork depicts a lively gathering of animal friends playing musical instruments under a blossoming tree, conveying the joyful spirit of the season.

Celebrating Traditions

Google’s Doodle is a delightful way to recognize Nowruz and spotlight a festival of great cultural and historical significance. It fosters appreciation for the richness and diversity of global traditions and the spirit of renewal that Nowruz embodies.

As we welcome the spring season, Nowruz offers an opportunity to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and renew relationships with loved ones. It’s a time for cleaning both our homes and our spirits, preparing us for a new beginning.