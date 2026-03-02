News

GOBOULT Launches Mustang Muscle Smartwatch in India at Special Price of ₹2,999

GOBOULT Launches Mustang Muscle Smartwatch in India at Special Price of ₹2,999

GOBOULT has officially introduced the Mustang Muscle smartwatch in India, expanding its premium wearable portfolio with a product that clearly leans into motorsport-inspired styling. This launch follows the recent debut of the Racer model on February 19, and it signals that the brand is serious about building out its Mustang ecosystem.

The Mustang Muscle is currently available for pre-booking at a special launch price of ₹2,999. Its official MRP stands at ₹9,999, which makes the introductory offer feel quite aggressive. The company appears to be targeting Gen Z buyers who are drawn to bold design and automotive aesthetics, and perhaps also to strong value propositions.

The full Mustang range was unveiled earlier on February 10, 2026, during a dedicated launch event. That event marked a noticeable shift for GOBOULT as it positions itself more firmly in the premium segment rather than competing purely on entry-level pricing.

  • Launch price of ₹2,999 against an MRP of ₹9,999
  • 2.01 inch HD curved display with 600 nits peak brightness
  • Alloy Wheel Navigator with haptic feedback
  • Motorsport-inspired strap with racing stripes and tyre tread design
  • Initial sale on GOBOULT website, followed by Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra on March 3
  • 49.6% year-on-year growth despite industry slowdown

Motorsport-Inspired Design with Alloy Wheel Navigator

The Mustang Muscle smartwatch draws clear inspiration from the Ford Mustang GT. The influence is visible almost immediately. The device features an aerodynamic curved display that blends seamlessly into a metal body, giving it a strong and slightly aggressive look.

One of the standout design elements is the Alloy Wheel Navigator. This rotating dial is styled to resemble a car rim and offers haptic feedback when turned. It is not just decorative, which is important. The tactile feedback adds a more mechanical, almost automotive feel to everyday navigation.

The strap continues the theme with tyre tread patterns and dual racing stripes. It is designed to offer a secure fit while reinforcing the racing identity. Whether that level of design detail matters to everyone is debatable, but for buyers who enjoy statement accessories, it likely adds to the appeal.

Market Context: Growth Amid Industry Decline

The timing of this launch is interesting. According to the IDC India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker for Q2 2025, the overall smartwatch category declined by 28.4%. The broader wearable market in India has clearly faced headwinds.

Despite that, GOBOULT reported a 49.6% year-on-year growth during the same period. That contrast stands out. It suggests that while the category may be slowing, certain brands are still managing to expand by differentiating themselves.

By extending the Mustang lineup into smartwatches, GOBOULT seems intent on maintaining that growth momentum. The Mustang series now includes four products: Muscle, Stallion, Racer, and Sprint. The Muscle fits into this lineup as a bold, performance-themed wearable rather than a minimal everyday watch.

Display, Health Features, and Durability

On the technical front, the Mustang Muscle smartwatch features a 2.01 inch HD curved display with peak brightness reaching 600 nits. That level of brightness should make it reasonably comfortable to use outdoors, even under direct sunlight.

The device comes equipped with a full health tracking suite and supports over 120 sports modes. This positions it competitively in its price bracket, especially considering the discounted launch price.

It also carries an IP68 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water splashes. While it is not meant for deep diving, it should handle everyday exposure without concern.

Fast charging support is included to minimize downtime, although exact charging duration figures were not detailed. Each retail box includes an additional set of straps, which adds a bit of extra value and customization flexibility.

The Mustang Muscle is available in two color options: Frost and Black Fury. Both variants continue the racing-inspired design language.

Availability on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and GOBOULT Website

The Mustang Muscle smartwatch goes live first on GOBOULT’s official direct-to-consumer website starting February 27, 2026. The broader rollout on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra begins on March 3, 2026.

This staggered availability strategy likely helps the brand manage demand, especially given the steep introductory pricing. Limited-time pricing often drives early traction, and it would not be surprising if initial stock moves quickly.

The Sprint model is expected to launch in the coming weeks, completing the current Mustang smartwatch collection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the GOBOULT Mustang Muscle in India?

A1: The smartwatch has an official MRP of ₹9,999. However, it is available at a special launch price of ₹2,999 for a limited period.

Q2: Where can I buy the Mustang Muscle smartwatch?

A2: The device is available first on the official GOBOULT website from February 27, 2026. It will also be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra starting March 3, 2026.

Q3: Does the Mustang Muscle smartwatch have water resistance?

A3: Yes, it comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water splashes.

