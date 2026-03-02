NODWIN Gaming Announces VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2026 Split 1

NODWIN Gaming, in partnership with Riot Games, has officially announced the 2026 season of VALORANT Challengers South Asia. With registrations now open for Split 1, teams across the region have until March 4, 2026, to secure their spot.

This tournament remains the primary pathway for South Asian teams aiming to break into the international VCT ecosystem, ultimately leading toward the VCT Last Chance Qualifier. For many aspiring professional players, this is not just another tournament. It is the proving ground.

The 2026 circuit introduces a structured, multi-stage format featuring open qualifiers and a promotion-relegation system. The goal is straightforward, at least on paper: identify the strongest squad in South Asia through consistent performance rather than a single breakout run.

Key Takeaways

Registration Deadline: March 4, 2026

Open Qualifiers: March 7 to March 11, 2026

Broadcast Start Date: March 16, 2026

Minimum Eligibility: Immortal 1 rank or higher

Eligible Countries: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Maldives

Tournament Format and Schedule Explained

The 2026 season begins with Open Qualifiers, which follow a single-elimination format. This stage can be unforgiving. One bad series and a team’s campaign could end before it truly begins. That tension, however, is part of what makes qualifiers so intense.

From this round, the top 10 teams will advance to the Open Qualifier Playoffs. Here, the structure shifts to a double-elimination bracket. This gives teams a second chance, which often produces more balanced and competitive outcomes. Ultimately, five teams will qualify for Split 1 through this stage.

These five squads will join three invited teams that demonstrated strong performances during the 2025 season. That blend of proven consistency and fresh challengers tends to create interesting matchups. Sometimes the established teams dominate. Other times, new talent disrupts expectations.

Split 1 Structure

Split 1 features eight teams competing in a single round-robin format. Every match will be played as a best-of-three series.

Across 14 match days, fans can expect 28 matches in total. By the end of this stage, the standings will determine the path forward. The top six teams automatically retain their place for the next split. The bottom two teams, however, must defend their positions through a promotion and relegation tournament.

It is a system that rewards stability but does not guarantee safety. And in esports, that uncertainty often keeps things interesting.

Background of VALORANT Challengers South Asia

VALORANT Challengers South Asia serves as the premier professional league for VALORANT players in the region. Organized by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with Riot Games, the league has steadily grown in scale and viewership.

Last season, Velocity Gaming claimed the championship title after defeating S8UL in the finals. That victory secured their place at the Ascension Pacific tournament, a significant milestone for any South Asian roster.

The 2025 season recorded over 12 million views across digital platforms, reflecting strong community engagement. It is clear that competitive VALORANT in South Asia is no longer a niche segment. It has momentum, and perhaps even expectations attached to it now.

For 2026, organizers aim to build on that growth. Official broadcasts for Split 1 begin on March 16, 2026, and will stream live on the YouTube channels of NODWIN Gaming and Valorant Esports South Asia. The Split 1 Playoffs are scheduled for April 8 and April 9, 2026.

Game Changers South Asia 2026 Returns

Alongside the main circuit, the Game Changers South Asia program will return for 2026. This initiative focuses on creating competitive opportunities for women and marginalized genders within the esports ecosystem.

The format mirrors the main league structure, featuring two splits. The winner of Split 2 will advance to the Game Changers Pacific stage, representing South Asia against top teams from across Asia.

Programs like this often operate quietly in the background, but their long-term impact can be substantial. Expanding competitive access tends to strengthen the overall scene.

Entry Requirements for Teams

Teams planning to register must meet specific eligibility criteria.

Every player on the roster must have achieved a minimum rank of Immortal 1 in V25 Act 6 of VALORANT. This requirement ensures that the competition begins at a professional standard right from the qualifiers.

Seeding will also factor in performance from previous Premier Acts. This approach helps maintain competitive balance and rewards teams that have consistently performed well.

It is not an easy entry process. But then again, it is not meant to be.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How can teams register for VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2026?

A1: Teams can register through the official link provided by NODWIN Gaming or via the VCT website. The registration deadline for Split 1 is March 4, 2026.

Q2: Which countries are eligible to participate?

A2: Players from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Maldives are eligible to compete in the South Asia region.

Q3: Where can fans watch the matches?

A3: All matches will be streamed live starting March 16, 2026, on the YouTube channels of NODWIN Gaming and Valorant Esports South Asia.

Q4: What is the minimum rank requirement?

A5: Participants must hold at least an Immortal 1 rank in V25 Act 6 of VALORANT to qualify.