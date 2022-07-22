Dell launch of its new and futuristic XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India

Ads

Inspired by Gen Z, Dell Technologies today launched the modern, stylish, and futuristic new XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India. Redesigned from the ground up, the new XPS 13 Plus is the most powerful XPS laptop yet with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor (Up from 15W on the prior generation). Striking the perfect balance of stunning design, a four-sided InfinityEdge display that delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience and powerful technological innovations, the XPS 13 Plus is the ideal companion for those who love to do everything in style. Enthused by a group that knows who they are, where they want to go, and demands the horsepower they need to get there, the XPS 13 Plus features Express Charge, EyeSafe technology, and an improved quad speaker design, for the users to create what they love without disruptions.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India,said, “Simple and intentional is the new definition of premium. The XPS 13 Plus is a result of increased create, learn, and play from anywhere requirements. The XPS 13 Plus is our most powerful, modern, and stylish XPS device with premium experiences that accelerate creativity, success, and pursuance of passion.”

Embracing simplicity as the new premium

The new XPS 13 Plus comes with simplified yet modern interiors and the best-in-class panels that create a stylish experience for users, without compromising on productivity. It is made of CNC machined aluminum and glass for beauty and durability, and the interiors are a tone-on-tone match to the exterior finish.

Perfectly suited for a photographer, an animator, or a sound engineer, the innovative Capacitive Touch Function Row allows the user to switch between media and function keys easily. Designed with larger keycaps, the Zero-Lattice Keyboard is comfortable, smooth, and efficient with every keystroke. Taking this a step further is the Seamless Glass Touchpad which uses force pad haptics to provide a targeted, reactive sensation to touch.

Enhancing creativity with more power and stunning display

For the first time, Dell Technologies has designed a 13-inch XPS with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, allowing users to do everything faster and fuel their creativity. This is supported by larger fans that provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. And with Express Charge[ii] getting the laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour, users can go the distance without any disruptions.

Senses drive the creative process and the XPS 13 Plus does just that. Dell’s pioneering four-sided InfinityEdge display with an UHD+ screen offers up to 4K+ resolution that brings images and designs to life. For the ones working on laptops for late hours, EyeSafe technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color. And when it comes to creating content or binge-watching favourite shows, users can now enjoy a louder sound and broad dynamic range with an improved quad speaker design. Two up-firing speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down-firing speakers are on the base, resulting in incredible sound for music, movies, and conference.

Designed to be kinder to the environment

Delivering on its 2030 goals, for the first time, the XPS 13 Plus is using low carbon aluminum in the chassis, thereby reducing its carbon footprint. The XPS 13 Plus will also ship in all-new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable content.

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

Model Configuration Price (in INR) XPS 13 9320 13.4″ UHD+ Touch/ ADL-P Ci5-1240P 12 Core / 16GB / 512GB SSD / UMA / Win11 / Office 21 / 1PSP / Backlit with FPR / Pro-Bag / Silver 159990 XPS 13 9320 13.4″ UHD+ Touch/ ADL-P Ci7-1260P 12 Core / 16GB / 1TB SSD / UMA / Win11 / Office 21 / 1PSP / Backlit with FPR / Pro-Bag / Silver 179990

Availability – The new XPS 13 Plus 9320 will be available for purchase starting 23rd July 2022 on Dell.com, select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores), and exclusively on Amazon India as a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.