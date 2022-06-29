Best portable laptops to buy for the current hybrid working environment

Ads

Designed in Japan, the all-new CH series notebooks come with a premium set of features that empower business leaders, entrepreneurs, and millennial workers to live their preferred lifestyles with sleek, efficient mobile work devices. The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. These notebooks feature a 13.3” wide viewing display, with up to 400nits peak brightness, and Dirac sound tuning technology that transforms any room into an immersive space. The keyboard has a key pitch of approximately 19 mm and a keystroke of approximately 1.7 mm. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimises the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.

Price – INR 73,990 (OLED Panel)

Lenovo Yoga 9i – Engineered to keep the experience as the priority, Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that enable the users to be creative and productive. The laptop comes with a 35.5cms (14) up to UHD display optimized with Dolby Vision™, which gives consumers an immersive experience with the visuals, combined with the rotating sound bar which gives three- dimensional audio.

Price – INR Rs. 1,74,990

Asus Vivobook 14 – Promising an amazing user experience, Asus Vivobook 14 comes with

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor with 2.4 GHz Base Speed and upto to 4.2 GHz Max Turbo Boost Speed. It comes with DDR4 3200MHz Dual Channel RAM, Upgradeable up to 12GB using 1x SO-DIMM Slot . The device comes with integrated Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics with the display of 14 inch provided with anti-glare pane for seamless user experience.

Price- INR 48,990

Dell Inspiron 15 – The laptop comes with 11th Generation Intel Core processors giving smooth, responsive and seamless multitasking experience. The device comes with extra power of optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics with up to 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory. The all new mechanical camera shutter protects privacy and gives you the luxury of reading, watching, andchat all day with peace of mind. The 1.3mm key travel provides a satisfying typing experience to the user while keeping your device slim and trim.

Price- INR 66,989