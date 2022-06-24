Lenovo announces exciting Monsoon offers on Desktops and Notebooks

Ads

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today kicks off its special monsoon offers on select computing products ranging from desktops to laptops and other accessories. The special monsoon offer started on 03rd June 2022 and is valid till 30th June 2022 and can be availed on Lenovo.com and across offline Lenovo partner stores. These incredible bargains will help users get more PC power and features along-with cashback of up to Rs. 5000 and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. As an added incentive, on purchasing select Lenovo notebooks and desktops, customers can avail of additional warranty offers with the devices starting at Rs.1,999 only.

Additional services offering include warranty offers to be availed of before 7th July 2022. The payment period is between 3rd June 2022 – 12th July 2022.

While the offers make the price for products even more attractive, Lenovo will also be extending the benefit of its computer accessories. Customers can also purchase select headphones, mouse, and webcam at only Rs. 499 during this period.

Warranty Offer on Lenovo Notebooks

Product Processor Pay Rs.1,999 Pay Rs.2,999 IdeaPad Slim 1/3/Chromebook Celeron + 2 Yr. Warranty 1 Yr. Premium care 1 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection + 2 Yr. Warranty 3 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection IdeaPad Slim 3/Slim 3 (2021) Ci3/Ci5/ Ryzen3/Ryzen5 + 2 Yr. Premium Care 2 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection + 1 Yr. Warranty 3 Yr. Premium Care 3 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection IdeaPad Slim 5/Flex 5/Gaming 3 All Products +2 Yr. Warranty 2 Yr. Premium Care + 2 Yr. Warranty 2 Yr. Premium Care 2 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection Legion 5 + 2 Yr. Warranty 2 Yr. Legion Ultimate Support + 2 Yr. Warranty 2 Yr. Legion Ultimate Support 2 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection Legion 5 Pro – + 2 Yr. Legion Ultimate Support 2 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection Yoga Slim 7/Slim 7 Carbon Yoga 6/7/9 IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro – + 2 Yr. Premium Care 2 Yr. Accidental Damage Protection

Additionally, customers can get 1 Year Warranty only for IdeaPad Slim3 (Ci3, Ci5, Ryzen 3 & Ryzen5) at a nominal price of Rs. 999/ only.

Warranty Offer on Lenovo Desktop

Category Series Offer AIO Premium 1 Year Premium care AIO Worth 3990 @ Rs. 299 AIO Mainstream/Entry 1 Year to 3 year Warranty + 1 Year Premium care AIO Worth 11990 @ Rs.999 AIO All range 1 Year to 3 year Warranty + 1 Year Premium care AIO Worth 11990 Rs.999

Customers can choose affordable finance schemes so they can own their favourite Lenovo device without breaking the bank. They can avail of Paper finance with select banks at an EMI of minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 24 months or EMI with Digital finance partners like PineLabs, Paytm and Amazon Pay for 0 to 12 months; depending on the category of device purchased. With Amazon Pay, further discounts can be availed on EMI.

Amazon Pay SLAB Instant Discounts on NON-EMI 25,000 34,999 500 35,000 49,999 750 50,000 59,999 1,200 60,000 79,999 1,500 80,000 and above 2,000

To make the Monsoon offers even more appealing, Lenovo is also providing customers exciting cashback on the below category of products through select bank transactions:

Series Cashback% Max. Cashback Min. Transaction Yoga 10% 7,500 60,000 Legion 10% 5,000 40,000 Slim 5, Slim 5 Pro, Premium AIO, IP Flex 5, IP Gaming 3 10% 5,000 40,000 Premium Slim 3 5% 2,500 40,000