Asus has unleashed a new era of laptop computing with its latest series of laptops powered by the new 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processor. Besides featuring the new chips that comes across as the best when it comes to offering superior performance and battery saving credentials, the new laptop range from Asus is also special in that it includes the ZenBook Flip S which happens to be the first from the company to come with Intel Evo brand.

Here is a brief introduction of each of the laptop Asus introduced today.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371):

Sitting at the top of the heap is the Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) which is a premium convertible laptop and is the first from Asus to feature the coveted Intel Evo badge. That stands for top-notch performance and battery life, including the ability to wake up from sleep in less than a sec.

The ZenBook Flip S otherwise comes with a 4K OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display having 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop measures just 13.9mm in thickness while tipping the scales at 1.2 kilos. Connectivity options include twin Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with a HDMI port.

Also, as already mentioned above, the laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris XE graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD on the top model. Another positive with the laptop is its 15 hours battery life.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363):

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 comes with a 13-inch NanoEdge full HD OLED touchscreen panel. The laptop is powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris X3 graphics. The laptop supports up to a max of 16 GB RAM and 1 TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. Another unique aspect of the ZenBook Flip 13 is that it comes bundled with the Asus Pen.

The laptop with its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge supports several form factors including tent mode, tablet, laptop and stand. Battery life is estimated at 14 hours.

Asus ZenBook S (UX393)

The new ZenBook S (UX393) comes across as an upgrade over the existing model. It now comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with a max 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD on the top model. The display comprises of a 13.9-inch NanoEdge Pantone-validated touchscreen panel having a resolution of 3300 x 2200 pixels.

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL):

What makes the new Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight unique is its four-sided frameless 100 percent sRGB NanoEdge display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is built around the 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris XE graphics though the UX435EGL model feature Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

Another aspect that too makes the ZenBook 14 unique is its NumberPad which comes as an optional feature. The laptop weighs a shade less than a kg and feature Wi-Fi 6 along with the Asus Wi-Fi Mastr tech.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG):

The ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG) is another one to have been upgraded to now include the 11th gen Intel Tiger lake processor with Iris Xe graphics on the UX435EA model while the UX435EG model featuring Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The laptop comes with a four-sided NanoEdge display having 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus ZenBook Flip 15 (UX564):

The new ZenBook Flip 15 has been upgraded with the latest 11th gen Intel processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics on the top model. The laptop featuring a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design and comes with a 4K OLED NanoEdge display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325), ZenBook 14 (UX425):

Both the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 come with the Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics and have up to 32 GB of RAM. Another common feature of the two laptops is the use of the company’s NanoEdge display having minimal bezels along the sides. The two laptops come with about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470):

The VivoBook series too has been upgraded to now feature the latest Intel Tiger Lake chips. Take for instance the VivoBook Flip 14 that come powered by the latest Intel chips with Iris Xe graphics and up to a max of 16 GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. The laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that provides for greater flexibility with its form.

Asus VivoBook S13 (S333), VivoBook S14 (S433), VivoBook S15 (S533):

The VivoBook S13, VivoBook S14, and VivoBook S15 all come equipped with the 11th gen Intel processors paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and PCIe SSD storage with Intel Optane Memory H10.

Asus VivoBook 14, VivoBook 15 (K413/K513/X413/X513):

Both the VivoBook 14 and VivoBook 15 are now equipped with the 11th gen Intel processor with up to 16 GB RAM and PCIe SSD storage. There is also the Asus NumberPad 2.0 on the VivoBook 14. Meanwhile, the highlight of the VivoBook 15 is its dual-storage design incorporating both HDD and SSD storage.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535):

The ZenBook Pro 15 is the only laptop here in this list to not have the latest 11th gen Intel processor. Instead, the laptop comes powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-series processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics while having up to 16 GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD on the top model. The laptop comes with the Asus ScreenPad and features a 4K OLED touchscreen display.