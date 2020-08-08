Asus has launched its ROG Zephrus G14 laptop in India, which inarguably is one of the most exciting laptop devices to enter the Indian market in recent times. The laptop is also unique on several counts, prime among which is its ability to function both as a full-fledged gaming rig as well as a high performance laptop suited for creators.

Another unique quality of the new ROG Zephrus G14 laptop is its thin and light build, which makes it stand apart from the usually bulky gaming-oriented laptops. This makes it best suited for on the go gaming though the laptop is also just perfect for high-end productivity tasks as well, which makes it a potent allrounder of a laptop device.

The other and perhaps the most unique quality of the ROG Zephrus G14 is its AniMe Matrix display. For those not in the knowing, AniMe Matrix is the layer of LED lights on to the lid. Those, in turn, can be used to display a custom design or a message on the lid using the Armoury Crate app that Asus provides. This allows for a deeply integrated personalization option unheard of in any laptop currently available.

Also, while the AniMe Matrix does lend a futuristic look to the laptop, it comes at a premium. That is also the reason Asus is offering ROG Zephrus G14 version sans the AniMe Matrix but with all the other hardware features remaining intact.

So far as the raw specs are concerned, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor having eight cores and sixteen threads that work in tandem with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Onboard, there is 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage.

Power comes from a 4-cell 76 WHr battery backed by a 180 W AC adapter.

The 14-inch display boasts of UHD resolution and has been certified by Pantone for 100 percent sRGB color-accurate display. There is a fingerprint sensor as well for security while connectivity options include, but not limited to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus. There is Dolby Atmos support too superior sound quality.

Coming to price, the Zephyrus G14 will set you back a cool Rs. 98,990 with the AniMe Matrix and Rs 80,990 without it. The laptop is going to be available from Amazon, along with other offline and online retail outlets.

Meanwhile, the other laptops Asus has launched in India in recent times include the ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, and VivoBook Flip 14.