Another day and Asus have a new gaming laptop series to offer in India. It is the ROG Strix G15, Strix G17, Strix Scar 15, and Strix Scar 17 that the Taiwanese manufacturer has launched in the country, with the devices offering considerable upgrade over their predecessors.

The new Strix series also features some unique qualities such as the liquid metal-based cooling system that would be sitting in between the CPU and the cold plate. Asus said this will make the CPU to run a few degrees cooler than otherwise. Another feature unique on the Strix series is the new Keystone 2, which Asus claims will lead to enhanced gaming performance.

Asus ROG Strix G series:

Coming to the individual laptop range, the new Strix G series comes across as the more affordable option and is available in both 15-inch and 17-inch versions. The 15-inch model has a max refresh rate of 240 Hz while the 17-inch model maxes out at 144 Hz.

The laptops come powered by processors such as the Intel Core i5 -10300H or the Core i7-10750H. The storage option in both the laptop is in the form of the PCIe 3.0 Gen3 SSD, while memory on both the machines can be up to a max of 32 GB. GPU on either laptop can be either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti, 1660Ti, or the RTX 2060.

As for its price, the ROG Strix G15 starts at Rs 79,990, while the Asus ROG Strix G17 will set you back a cool Rs 1,04,990. Both the laptops will be on sale by the 3rd week of August. Interestingly, the G15 is going to be available via Flipkart, while the G17 can be bought from Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix Scar series:

The Strix Scar series, too, is available in 15-inch and 17-inch versions. However, both the models have a peak refresh rate of 300 Hz and a 3ms response time to allow for a smoother gaming experience. The choice of processors can be either the Intel Core i7-10875H or the Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU.

For GPU, it starts with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 on the base model with each subsequent model featuring RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 super GPU. For the top Strix Scar laptop, there is the RTX 2080 Super, which allows for t smooth gaming performance. Meanwhile, memory and storage specifications happen to be the same as those of the Strix G series.

Coming to the price, the ROG Strix Scar 15 will start at Rs 1,44,990 and is going to be available exclusively from offline retail points. The laptop will be reaching retails stores beginning the 3rd week of September. Unfortunately, Asus is yet to reveal the launch schedule or price of the ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop series.