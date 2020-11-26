Akai has announced the launch of its new Amazon Fire TV Edition LED smart TV in India which includes TVs with display sizes ranging from 32-, 43-, 50-, and 55-inch dimension. However, it is the 43-inch version that is going to be available right now, with the rest in the series to be launched later on.

The new Akai smart TVs will be running Amazon Fire OS, which means the Fire TV experience is going to be available right out of the box. That way, users will be able to access popular streaming apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar right away.

Users will also be able to avail of the Live TV feature that was introduced to Fire TV only recently. This will allow users to get access to Live content from OTT apps such as SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, and NextG TV. This, in turn, will open up access to more apps such as Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, Nick HD+, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, and so on.

Coming to specs, the new Akai Fire TV Edition series offers Full HD resolution as well as 178-degree wide viewing angles. The TVs have 60Hz refresh rate while a Durable A+ Grade DLED ensures top-notch picture quality. Further adding to the viewing experience is the integrated 20-watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround that together makes for the most optimum listening pleasure.

While the specifics haven’t been revealed though Akai said the new Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs come powered by a quad-core processor that provides for lag-free performance. For ports, there are three HDMI ports, a USB port and an IR port that will allow integrated control of connected devices such as the DVD or STB player. The TVs also come bundled with the Alexa enabled smart remote control that can be used to launch channels, search content, control other smart connected devices, besides exploring the thousands of other Alexa skills easily via voice commands.

The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Edition smart LED TV is available in India starting November 26, 2020, from Amazon.in. The 43-inch version is priced competitively at Rs. 23,999. Though the launch dates haven’t been announced yet, the 32-inch smart TV is priced Rs. 14,999 while the price of the 50-, and 55-inch Ultra HD smart TV is yet to be revealed.