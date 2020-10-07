Flipkart is doing all it can to make its Big Billion Days sales program a grand success. While there has been a slew of new product launches during the past few days, here is one to entice those looking for a new TV this festive season – the Nokia Smart TV range comprising of six models.

The new smart TVs are based on the Android 9 platform and are available in display sizes of 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and the range topping 65-inch model. Prices start at just Rs. 12,999 for the entry level 32-inch HD-ready model while the 43-inch FHD model is priced Rs. 22,999. The two HD models boast of MaxBrite display and micro dimming technology along with an advanced contrast ratio of 3000:1.

Thereafter, the bigger models are all ultra HD or 4K resolution, with the 43-inch model being priced Rs. 28,999 while the 50-inch model is priced Rs. 33,999. The 55-inch model will set you back Rs. 39,999 while the 65-inch version is priced a cool Rs. 59,999. The 4K TVs also feature MaxBrite display, MicroDimming, and HDR10 technology along with an advanced contrast ratio of 5000:1.

Nokia is claiming one of the biggest USP of the new range of smart TVs include the superior sound experience that it provides for thanks to the 6D sound and Onkyo soundbar that it comes with. There is Dynamic amplification technology at work here as well which ensures minimal distortion and maximum sound clarity.

Overall, you have 48W of maximum sound output comprising of 30W speakers and 18W tweeters to accompany the brilliant 4K displays on the 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models. The two 32-inch and 43-inch models come with 39W sound output which includes 24 speakers and 15W tweeters.

Powering the new Smart TVs is a quad-core processor that is coupled to a quad-core Mali GPU. Plus, there is 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM in the 4K TV range while on the HD and FHD models, there is 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage onboard.

Another highlight of the TV includes a diamond-cut bezel design that makes it quite a looker. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with three USB ports and a pair of HDMI ports. Nokia also said all the TV has been designed and made in India and is going to be available starting Oct. 15, 2020, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event.