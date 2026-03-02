Ai+ Smartphone Launches Pulse 2 in India at a Disruptive ₹5,999

Ai+ Smartphone has officially launched the Pulse 2 in India, expanding its budget-focused portfolio with upgraded hardware and modern software at a price that, frankly, undercuts much of the competition. As the successor to the Pulse 1, this new model builds on the foundation of its predecessor while introducing meaningful refinements.

The Pulse 2 will go on sale starting March 11 at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart. For buyers watching their budget closely, the introductory pricing is clearly positioned to attract attention.

Key Takeaways

Launch Price: ₹5,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹7,999 (6GB+128GB) for the first 24 hours

Battery: 6000mAh with 18W fast charging

Display: 6.745-inch HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate

Software: Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS

Durability: IP64 rating for dust and water resistance

Designed for Everyday Reliability

The Pulse 2 represents the second generation in the Pulse lineup from Ai+ Smartphone, a brand led by industry veteran Madhav Sheth. Backed by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the company positions itself around the concept of building sovereign digital platforms, emphasizing that user data remains stored on local Indian servers.

That approach may not matter to every entry-level buyer immediately, but in today’s environment, data transparency and local storage policies are becoming increasingly relevant. It is a subtle yet strategic differentiator.

6000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charging

Perhaps the most noticeable upgrade is the battery. While the Pulse 1 featured a 5000mAh unit, the Pulse 2 steps up to a 6000mAh battery. In the sub-₹10,000 segment, that is a substantial capacity.

The brand claims multi-day battery life for moderate users, and given the 12nm chipset and HD+ resolution display, that expectation does not seem unrealistic. What stands out is that Ai+ Smartphone has managed to retain a relatively slim form factor despite the increased battery size. That balance between endurance and handling is not always easy to achieve in this price category.

Charging speed also improves to 18W, up from 10W on the previous model. It is not ultra-fast charging by flagship standards, but at this price, the bump feels practical and welcome.

120Hz Display at Entry-Level Pricing

The Pulse 2 features a 6.745-inch HD+ V-Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For a smartphone starting at ₹5,999, this specification feels surprisingly ambitious.

A higher refresh rate generally results in smoother scrolling and better visual fluidity across apps and menus. While the panel remains HD+ rather than Full HD+, the 120Hz support could make daily interactions feel more responsive, especially for younger users accustomed to smoother displays.

It is a trade-off, perhaps, but one that seems carefully calculated.

Performance and Camera Setup

Under the hood, the device runs on the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Built on a 12nm process, this chipset is designed primarily for efficiency and stable day-to-day performance rather than heavy gaming.

The rear camera setup retains the 50MP Dual AI system from its predecessor. For budget photography, this resolution offers flexibility, particularly in well-lit conditions. The more noticeable change appears on the front, where the Pulse 2 upgrades to an 8MP selfie camera.

For video calls and social media use, that modest bump could make a practical difference. It is not revolutionary, but incremental improvements are often what matter most in this segment.

Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS

On the software front, the Pulse 2 ships with Android 16 layered with NxtQuantum OS. Being among the first in this price range to launch with Android 16 is, at least on paper, a significant advantage.

NxtQuantum OS focuses on a clean interface and data transparency. A built-in privacy dashboard allows users to monitor which apps are accessing hardware components and sensitive data. For entry-level buyers, this level of visibility is not always common, so its inclusion stands out.

The company also confirms that user data is stored on MeitY-approved Google Cloud servers located within India, reinforcing its data sovereignty positioning.

Pulse 2 Full Specifications

The Ai+ Pulse 2 features a 6.745-inch HD+ V-Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and improved visual fluidity for everyday use. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and built on a 12nm process, designed to deliver efficient performance for routine tasks and app usage. The device comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, using LPDDR4x memory.

On the camera front, it retains a 50MP Dual AI rear camera system and includes an upgraded 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone packs a large 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 16 layered with NxtQuantum OS, offering a clean interface and privacy-focused features. For durability, the Pulse 2 carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It is available in five color options: Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black.

Market Strategy and Growth

Since its debut in July 2025, Ai+ Smartphone claims to have reached nearly one million users within its first year. The brand relies on a direct-to-retail strategy combined with online exclusivity through Flipkart to reduce distribution costs.

By keeping overheads lean and focusing on hardware value, Ai+ aims to offer stronger specifications compared to typical competitors in the sub-₹10,000 category. Whether this model sustains long-term growth remains to be seen, but the pricing strategy is undeniably aggressive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When and where can I buy the Ai+ Pulse 2?

A1: The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting March 11, 2026, at 12 PM.

Q2: What is the difference between Pulse 1 and Pulse 2?

A2: Pulse 2 upgrades to a 6000mAh battery from 5000mAh, increases the display refresh rate to 120Hz from 90Hz, improves the selfie camera to 8MP, ships with Android 16, and introduces an IP64 durability rating.

Q3: Does the Pulse 2 support 5G connectivity?

A3: No. The Pulse 2 is a 4G smartphone powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. For 5G connectivity, the brand offers the Nova series.

Q4: Where is user data stored?

A4: As part of the NxtQuantum ecosystem, all user data is stored on MeitY-approved Google Cloud servers located within India.