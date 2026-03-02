Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi 17 Series and Leica Leitzphone at MWC 2026

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28, 2026, Xiaomi introduced its newest flagship smartphones: the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The company also surprised many by unveiling the Leica Leitzphone, a co-developed device created to commemorate Leica’s 100th anniversary.

It was a packed showcase. Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi revealed the Pad 8 tablet series and even presented an electric hypercar concept designed for the Gran Turismo game. It felt like Xiaomi was not just launching phones, but making a broader statement about its ecosystem and ambitions.

At the center of it all sits the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform and a camera partnership with Leica that seems deeper and more technically ambitious than before.

Key Takeaways

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 1-inch LOFIC main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens with 75mm to 100mm optical zoom

Both Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi 17 packs a 6330mAh battery, while the Ultra includes a 6000mAh cell

Leica Leitzphone adds a physical Camera Ring dial and Leica Essential shooting mode

Xiaomi Pad 8 tablets feature 144Hz displays and an ultra-thin 5.75mm design

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Photography Flagship

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra clearly positions itself as the photography powerhouse of the lineup. It uses a 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor designed to improve high dynamic range performance, particularly in scenes with challenging lighting.

The telephoto system is perhaps the most striking feature. The 200MP telephoto camera supports a mechanical optical zoom range of 75mm to 100mm. Using sensor cropping and computational processing, it can extend up to a 400mm equivalent focal length. On paper, that is impressive. In real-world use, it suggests serious flexibility for wildlife, sports, or even candid street photography.

For video creators, the phone supports 4K recording at 120fps. That level of slow-motion detail, paired with a large sensor, makes it appealing not just for casual users but for serious mobile videographers as well.

The device measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 218.4g. It is not exactly light, but given the hardware inside, the weight feels understandable. Xiaomi includes Shield Glass 3.0 for improved drop resistance, and the IP68 rating ensures protection against dust and water immersion.

Xiaomi 17: Compact but Capable

The standard Xiaomi 17 offers a more compact experience. At 191g, it feels noticeably lighter in hand. It uses a 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 main sensor and includes a 60mm floating telephoto lens suitable for portrait and macro photography.

The front-facing camera is a 50MP sensor with enhanced autofocus, which should appeal to users who prioritize high-resolution selfies or video calls.

Color options include Venture Green, Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, and Black. Xiaomi seems to be targeting both performance-focused users and those who care about design personality. It is a balanced approach, perhaps intentionally so.

Performance and Battery Life

Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This processor handles demanding workloads such as intensive gaming, AI-driven image processing, and even 4K video editing directly on the device. Thermal efficiency has also been improved, which matters during extended gaming sessions.

Battery capacity is another area where Xiaomi pushes boundaries. The Xiaomi 17 includes a 6330mAh battery, while the Ultra houses a 6000mAh cell. Xiaomi uses high-density batteries with 16% silicon content to maintain slim profiles despite the large capacities.

Charging speeds differ slightly. The Xiaomi 17 supports 100W wired charging, while the Ultra supports 90W wired charging. Both models offer 50W wireless charging. In practical terms, these speeds mean minimal downtime, even for heavy users.

The displays use custom M10 OLED panels with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness reaches 3,500 nits, which should significantly improve visibility under direct sunlight. That kind of brightness is becoming essential in flagship phones, especially in bright outdoor environments.

Leica Leitzphone: A Tribute to Camera Heritage

The Leica Leitzphone stands apart from the Xiaomi 17 lineup. It features a nickel-anodized aluminum body that gives it a distinct industrial feel. The most unique hardware addition is the physical knurled Leica Camera Ring dial, which allows users to control zoom manually.

This tactile element feels almost nostalgic in an age dominated by touchscreens. It might not be for everyone, but for photography enthusiasts, it adds character and intentionality to the shooting process.

The phone includes specialized software modes that emulate the look of classic cameras such as the Leica M9. The Leica Essential shooting mode aims to deliver color science and tonal rendering inspired by the brand’s heritage. It is not just branding; Xiaomi appears to be leaning heavily into photographic authenticity here.

Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro Tablets

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro tablets. Both devices are remarkably slim at 5.75mm and weigh 485g. They feature 11.2-inch displays with a 3.2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Running on HyperOS 3, the tablets offer improved multitasking and a more desktop-like browsing experience. Xiaomi seems to be positioning them as productivity tools rather than just entertainment devices. The thin design combined with high refresh rates could appeal to students and professionals alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the camera zoom capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?

A1: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 200MP telephoto lens with a mechanical optical zoom range of 75mm to 100mm. Using sensor technology, it can reach up to a 400mm equivalent focal length.

Q2: Does the Xiaomi 17 Series support fast charging?

A2: Yes. The Xiaomi 17 supports 100W wired charging, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports 90W wired charging. Both models offer 50W wireless charging.

Q3: What is the Leica Leitzphone?

A3: The Leica Leitzphone is a special edition smartphone co-developed by Xiaomi and Leica. It features a physical Camera Ring dial and software modes that replicate the image style of classic Leica cameras.

Q4: Is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra water resistant?

A4: Yes. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra carries an IP68 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and can withstand water immersion under specified conditions.