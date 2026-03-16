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3 Smartphones that are Better Than iQOO Z11X in India

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
9 Min Read
3 Smartphones that are Better Than iQOO Z11X in India

The mid-range smartphone space in India has become surprisingly competitive lately. If you look beyond the iQOO Z11X, there are now several devices offering premium hardware without pushing past the ₹22,000 price point.

Contents

Brands like Motorola, Poco, and Tecno are leaning heavily into features that used to belong to higher price tiers. Curved AMOLED displays, faster charging, tougher glass protection, and even premium finishes such as vegan leather are starting to appear in this segment.

For buyers who want something stylish yet powerful, three models stand out as strong alternatives right now: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Poco X7 5G, and Tecno Pova Slim. Each of these devices approaches the mid-range category a little differently. Some emphasize durability and software polish, while others lean toward raw performance or sleek design.

Let’s break down what makes each of them interesting.

Key Takeaways

  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leads the segment with a 144Hz 1.5K pOLED curved display and IP68/69 water resistance.
  • Poco X7 5G offers a rugged build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a long lasting 5500mAh battery.
  • Tecno Pova Slim focuses on ultra-thin design, measuring just around 6.8mm in thickness.
  • All three smartphones support 5G connectivity and provide at least 8GB RAM, which should be enough for smooth multitasking and gaming.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion brings premium durability to the masses

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola’s approach with the Edge 60 Fusion seems to be about bringing flagship style features to a much lower price bracket. And honestly, it does manage that in a few areas.

One of the standout aspects is the 6.67 inch 1.5K pOLED quad curved display. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 4500 nits peak brightness, which is unusually high for phones around this price range. It also includes Pantone color validation, something Motorola has been promoting quite aggressively.

Durability is another strong point. The device carries MIL STD 810H certification, which suggests resistance to drops, vibration, and extreme temperatures. On top of that, the phone also includes IP68 and IP69 water resistance, which is still quite rare below ₹25,000.

Performance is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a processor that sits comfortably in the upper mid range category. It should manage demanding apps and gaming sessions without too much trouble.

For photography, Motorola has included a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Low light photography tends to benefit quite a bit from OIS, so that addition is welcome.

Battery life also looks promising thanks to the 5500mAh battery, supported by 68W TurboPower fast charging. In practical terms, this means the phone can go from nearly empty to a usable level fairly quickly.

Another small detail worth mentioning is the vegan leather back panel. It gives the device a slightly more premium feel than the usual glossy plastic backs seen in this category.

Poco X7 5G focuses on toughness and battery health

Poco X7

Poco has traditionally built its reputation around performance focused phones, and the Poco X7 5G continues that pattern in a fairly predictable way.

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, which scores roughly 700,000 on the Antutu benchmark. That level of performance should comfortably support gaming, multitasking, and everyday usage without slowdowns.

One of the highlights here is durability. Poco has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front panel. This type of glass is typically reserved for much more expensive phones, so seeing it in this price bracket is somewhat impressive.

Battery technology is another area where the phone stands out. The 5500mAh battery uses solid electrolyte technology, which is designed to improve battery stability and longevity across a wide range of temperatures.

Charging speeds are decent as well, with 45W fast charging support.

On the camera side, the Poco X7 5G uses a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor, which tends to deliver reliable daylight photography. Low light results may vary depending on software processing, though generally Poco devices handle it reasonably well.

The phone runs HyperOS based on Android 14, and Poco promises three years of major software updates. That kind of support is becoming more important for buyers who plan to keep their phones for several years.

Tecno Pova Slim redefines the sleek smartphone category

Tecno Pova Slim

Many modern smartphones feel bulky, especially once you add a case. The Tecno Pova Slim seems to target exactly that complaint.

The device is marketed as one of the thinnest 5G smartphones in its category, measuring roughly 6.8mm in thickness. At around 156 grams, it is also lighter than most phones in this segment.

Despite the slim design, Tecno has still managed to include a large battery and an AMOLED display, which is quite interesting. Usually ultra thin phones compromise on battery capacity, but that does not appear to be the case here.

The phone includes a 50MP ultra clear main camera, offering higher resolution than some competing models in the same bracket.

Structurally, the device uses a 7000 series aerospace grade aluminum frame, which adds strength without increasing weight. This makes the phone feel sturdy while still maintaining a slim profile.

For users who prioritize one handed usage and pocket comfort, the Pova Slim could be an appealing option. It may not chase the highest benchmark scores, but its design philosophy feels refreshingly different.

Final Thoughts

  • If you want the best display and durability, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion probably stands out the most.
  • If performance and battery reliability are your priorities, the Poco X7 5G offers strong value.
  • And if you prefer a thin, lightweight phone that still supports modern 5G connectivity, the Tecno Pova Slim might be the most comfortable option.

In many ways, this price segment has become surprisingly rich with features. Curved AMOLED panels, flagship level glass protection, and high-capacity batteries are no longer exclusive to premium phones. And honestly, that is probably the biggest win for buyers right now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which phone has the best display among these alternatives?

A1: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers the most advanced display with a 1.5K pOLED curved panel, 4500 nits peak brightness, and Pantone color calibration.

Q2: Are these phones waterproof?

A2: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers the highest protection with IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Poco X7 5G also includes IP68 protection, making both phones resistant to water immersion.

Q3: Which model is best for gaming?

A3: Both the Poco X7 5G and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are strong gaming options thanks to their Dimensity 7000 series processors and high refresh rate displays.

Q4: Does the Tecno Pova Slim support fast charging?

A4: Yes. The Tecno Pova Slim supports fast charging alongside its large battery, though charging speeds can vary slightly depending on regional retail packages.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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