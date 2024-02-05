2024 Easiest Tutorial: How to Remote Control PC from iPhone

Can I control my PC with my iPhone?

The answer is Yes. You can use remote control software to remote control your PC from your iPhone. Nowadays, the ability to remote control PC from iPhone has become an important productivity. Whether you’re on the go, troubleshooting technical issues, accessing important files, or just want to control another computer remotely , the process of remote control has evolved to be both seamless and efficient.

In this article, we’ll explore the steps to help you solve the problem of how to remote control PC from iPhone, with a spotlight on AnyViewer as the recommended choice for its versatility and user-friendly interface.

AnyViewer: Easiest way to remote control PC from iPhone

How to control PC remotely from iPhone in the easiest way? Don’t worry, we have found the answer for you. AnyViewer stands out as a versatile and reliable remote control software , offering a seamless experience for users across different operating systems. Its cross-platform compatibility, user-friendly interface, and feature-rich environment make it an ideal choice for controlling your PC from your iPhone.

Why AnyViewer excels as the best choice?

As the best remote control software, AnyViewer has the simplest and cleanest interface, which is easy for users to use and operate, reducing complex settings and avoiding the user’s learning curve. In addition, AnyViewerexcels as the best choice also has more outstanding benefits:

Free Version: AnyViewer offers users a comprehensive features free version for both personal and commercial use that surpasses many competitors in the market. This free version provides robust functionality to meet diverse user needs.

The benefits outlined above provide only a glimpse of what AnyViewer offers. A plethora of additional advantages and functionalities await exploration, promising to truly impress users. Notably, there are compelling reasons why AnyViewer stands out as the best free remote computer access software. Download it without hesitation and experience the seamless and comprehensive capabilities it has to offer.

How to remote control PC from iPhone using AnyViewer

How to remotely control PC from iPhone in the easiest way? Please follow the steps below and you will be able to easily control your iPhone remotely on your PC.

On your PC:

Step 1. Begin by downloading and running AnyViewer on your iPhone and PC. Then navigate to “Log in” and click “Sign up”.

Step 2. Upon successful login, your device will be automatically linked to the account you used to log in.

On your iPhone:

Step 1. Download and open AnyViewer on your iPhone. Sign in to your AnyViewer account on your iPhone using the same credentials. Then, go to “Devices” and choose the target remote PC from the “My Devices” list. Then, click “One-click control” to enable unattended remote access.

Step 2. Now, you have the capability to fully control your remote PC using your iPhone. The interface accommodates both portrait and landscape screens, and you can effortlessly switch between them by tapping the menu button and rotating the screen.

Tips: To unlock more benefits by upgrading your account to a Professional or Enterprise plan :

Expand the number of devices assigned to a single account, enabling unattended remote access to a greater number of devices.

Enjoy higher image quality to elevate your remote control experience.

Unlock the Privacy Mode feature, allowing you to connect to another computer more securely. This feature ensures a confidential and secure connection by blanking the remote computer’s screen and blocking mouse and keyboard input.

Conclusion

Among the many options for remote control solutions, AnyViewer becomes the best choice for users looking for a comprehensive and user-friendly experience. Whether you’re providing technical support, collaborating remotely, or accessing files from anywhere, AnyViewer’s versatility and powerful feature set make it a reliable companion. By following the simple steps above, you can seamlessly control your PC from your iPhone, thus enabling simple, fast and efficient remote control. Use AnyViewer to unleash the power of remote control and start a new remote control experience.