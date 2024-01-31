The One LUT New iPhone 15 Pro Series LUT Launched – A Game-Changer for Filmmakers

The recent launch of The One LUT for the iPhone 15 Pro Series marks a significant advancement in mobile filmmaking, offering a transformative solution for content creators. This new Look-Up Table (LUT) is designed to replicate the color grading and quality of the ARRI Alexa cinema camera, a renowned standard in the industry.

Key Highlights:

The One LUT specifically targets the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Created by Australian filmmakers Paul Henri and James Ballard, this LUT offers an alternative to Apple’s standard Rec709.

It addresses issues like oversaturation and unnatural skin tones in Apple’s default color profiles.

The LUT leverages the iPhone 15 Pro series’ ProRes Log feature, bypassing dynamic tone-mapping for consistent quality.

Priced at $25, it’s accessible to a wide range of filmmakers and content creators.

Transforming iPhone Footage to Cinematic Quality

The One LUT presents a unique opportunity for filmmakers to enhance their iPhone footage to match the highly regarded ARRI Alexa camera’s output. This is particularly significant as it allows for high-quality cinematic looks directly from a smartphone, a device that is more accessible and portable than traditional cinema cameras. The LUT was meticulously crafted in a studio setting, comparing the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Apple Log with an ARRI Alexa Mini to ensure a precise match.

Overcoming Previous Limitations

Before the iPhone 15 Pro series, achieving such a match was challenging due to Apple’s use of dynamic tone-mapping, which often led to unpredictable results in color grading. With the introduction of Apple ProRes Log in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this LUT bypasses these limitations, providing a consistent and known gamma curve. This development is crucial for filmmakers seeking to replicate the ARRI Alexa’s look on their iPhone footage.

User-Friendly and Versatile

The One LUT is not only a breakthrough in terms of quality but also in usability. It can be applied easily, either as a preview LUT or permanently in the final footage, using various filmmaking apps, including the free Blackmagic Camera app for iOS. This makes it an incredibly versatile tool for both professional filmmakers and enthusiasts.

Price and Availability

The LUT is priced at $25, making it an affordable option for a wide range of users. It’s available for purchase on The One LUT website, marking a new era in accessible, professional-grade cinematography for iPhone users.

In summary, The One LUT for the iPhone 15 Pro Series represents a significant leap forward in mobile filmmaking, offering filmmakers and content creators the ability to produce cinema-quality footage with a device that fits in their pocket. Its compatibility with the iPhone 15 Pro series, affordability, and user-friendly design make it a valuable tool for anyone looking to elevate their mobile video production to a professional level.