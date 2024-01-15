iPhone 15 Pro Max to Remain Best-Selling Model in Early 2024

The iPhone 15 Pro Max continues to dominate the smartphone market as the early months of 2024 unfold. With its state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge technology, this model stands out as a testament to Apple’s ongoing innovation and consumer appeal.

Key Highlights

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is predicted to be the best-selling iPhone model in the first half of 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates it will account for 40-45% of all iPhone 15 shipments during this period.

Its unique 5x “tetraprism” camera lens and high-end features like titanium housing and USB-C connectivity contribute to its popularity.

Largan, the supplier of the camera lenses to Apple, anticipates significant revenue growth and high demand for high-end lenses.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to inherit the tetraprism lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Exceptional Features Driving Sales

Camera Excellence: The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 5x “tetraprism” lens, a leap in smartphone photography that delivers exceptional zoom and image quality. This feature alone has been a major selling point, appealing to both amateur and professional photographers.

Premium Design and Build: The use of titanium in its housing not only provides a sleek, modern look but also enhances the phone’s durability, making it a more reliable choice for consumers.

Advanced Connectivity: The inclusion of USB-C connectivity, aligning with industry standards, has been well-received for its convenience and faster data transfer rates.

The Rise of the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst, has highlighted the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the star of Apple’s lineup, estimating it to account for almost half of the iPhone 15 demand in the first half of 2024. Its popularity is attributed to several factors:

Largan’s Role and Market Impact

Largan, the supplier of the iPhone’s camera lenses, anticipates a 30-40% year-on-year revenue growth and a gross margin above 50% in the first half of 2024. This growth is a direct result of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s success and the high demand for high-end lenses in the smartphone market.

Market Impact and Supplier Dynamics

Largan’s revenue surge is a direct consequence of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s success. This growth reflects a broader market trend where consumers are increasingly gravitating towards high-end smartphones with superior camera capabilities.

Anticipating the iPhone 16 Pro

Looking ahead, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to inherit the tetraprism lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This move is expected to not only uphold but possibly enhance the appeal of Apple’s Pro series, keeping it at the forefront of the high-end smartphone market.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s success in early 2024 cements its position as a leader in the smartphone market. Its blend of high-end features and innovative technology, like the tetraprism camera lens, sets a high bar for future models and competitors alike.