With most parts of the world going through an unpresented lockdown phase, it is only natural for online chat platforms such as WhatsApp to be among the most happening places than ever before. The company revealed it has been a stupendous 15 billion minutes that people have spent communicating with others via WhatsApp calls over the last month.

Also, with most official proceedings being conducted from home, it is only natural WhatsApp voice and video calls are among the most sought after at the moment. Taking into account the need of the hour, WhatsApp announced they have now doubled the number of people participating in Group calling from the present four to eight.

This should be a boon for those working from home as the ability to involve more people will allow for successful meetings to be conducted, and in a more productive and effective manner as well. In fact, this should also be extremely helpful for even those such as the doctors and other healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the current Covid 19 crisis.

The ability to interact with more people at the same time will ensure better exchange of ideas and imaginations, which is so very crucial at the moment as those will help in the collective fight against the pandemic. Not to mention, having more friends and well wishers onboard during video calls will be more soothing and relaxing during these times when people aren’t able to socialise in person.

WhatsApp meanwhile has assured all of their voice and video calls continue to be end-to-end encrypted, which means the highest levels of privacy and security for our conversations. The company also stated the feature has been so designed to ensure it has the widest reach, including even those having low-end devices or slower network connections.

To use the latest feature, update your WhatsApp app to the latest version for both Android and iOS. Ask your friends and associates on either platform to do the same to enjoy the new enhanced Group calling feature.