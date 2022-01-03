Vivo has been busy with their V23 series smartphone India launch and between that time, the brand silently announced the Y21T. The Y21 is already available in the market at a price tag of INR 13,500 and this ‘T’ version is sort of a spec bump. The phone packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and thick bezels. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 680 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The Y21T gets a Dual-Tone design on the back, comes in two colors, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the optics front, it gets a triple camera setup on the back with a main 50MP sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone also gets a 1GB virtual RAM boost and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Vivo Y21T summary
- 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
- Rear: 50MP camera (f/1.8), 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera
- Front: 8MP selfie camera (f/1.8)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo Y21T comes in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colors. It is available in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version for INR 16,490.The phone will be available from both online and offline channels starting January 3rd.