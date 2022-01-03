Vivo has been busy with their V23 series smartphone India launch and between that time, the brand silently announced the Y21T. The Y21 is already available in the market at a price tag of INR 13,500 and this ‘T’ version is sort of a spec bump. The phone packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and thick bezels. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 680 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Y21T gets a Dual-Tone design on the back, comes in two colors, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the optics front, it gets a triple camera setup on the back with a main 50MP sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone also gets a 1GB virtual RAM boost and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y21T summary

6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12

Rear: 50MP camera (f/1.8), 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera

Front: 8MP selfie camera (f/1.8)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo Y21T comes in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colors. It is available in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version for INR 16,490.The phone will be available from both online and offline channels starting January 3rd.