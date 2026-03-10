Vivo X300 Max Surfaces at MWC 2026 with Massive Battery and Zeiss AI Imaging

Vivo appears to be expanding its premium smartphone lineup once again, this time with a new model called the Vivo X300 Max. The device quietly surfaced during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, where industry insiders noticed it displayed alongside other upcoming products. While the company recently revealed more information about the X300 Ultra, the appearance of this Max variant suggests Vivo is continuing to experiment with different flagship priorities.

At the event, the device showed a familiar circular camera module carrying Zeiss branding, a design language that Vivo has been refining for several generations now. The phone also carries the model number V2548A and has already appeared in Chinese regulatory filings. That usually indicates the official launch is not too far away, though Vivo has not confirmed an exact release date yet.

Key Takeaways

The Vivo X300 Max features a large 7,000mAh battery designed for extended usage

90W wired fast charging is supported according to 3C certification listings

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor

Camera hardware includes a 200MP main sensor with Zeiss optics

A 6.78 inch flat LTPO display and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor are expected

A Flagship Built Around Battery Life

One of the most noticeable aspects of the Vivo X300 Max is its battery capacity. At 7,000mAh, the battery is significantly larger than what most flagship phones currently offer. Many premium smartphones still rely on batteries around the 5,000mAh mark, which often translates to roughly a full day of usage for most people.

With a battery this large, Vivo seems to be targeting users who prioritize endurance just as much as performance. Heavy users, mobile gamers, or people who travel frequently might appreciate that extra capacity. Of course, a larger battery also raises the question of charging time, but Vivo appears to have addressed that with 90W wired charging.

According to recent certification data from China’s 3C authority, the phone will support this fast charging standard, which should help refill the large battery reasonably quickly. It is not the fastest charging in the industry, but it still sits comfortably in the high-end category.

Display Technology and Biometric Security

On the front, the Vivo X300 Max is expected to feature a 6.78 inch flat LTPO display. LTPO panels have become increasingly common in flagship devices because they can dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on the task. For example, the screen might run at 120Hz while scrolling through apps but drop much lower when displaying static content.

This adaptive behavior helps conserve battery power without sacrificing smooth visuals. The display resolution is expected to be 1.5K, which should deliver sharp text and detailed images for streaming, gaming, or everyday use.

For security, Vivo is reportedly using a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed under the display glass. Compared with traditional optical sensors, ultrasonic technology generally scans deeper into the skin’s surface. In practice, this often translates to faster unlocking and better reliability, especially when fingers are slightly wet or dusty.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. MediaTek, a semiconductor company based in Taiwan, has steadily strengthened its position in the flagship processor market over the past few years.

The Dimensity 9500 is designed for high-end smartphones and focuses heavily on AI performance alongside raw processing power. This means the chip should handle demanding applications, gaming workloads, and AI-based features without much difficulty.

The device also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it should withstand dust exposure, water immersion, and even high-pressure water sprays. Those certifications suggest the phone is built with durability in mind, which is reassuring for a device positioned in the premium category.

Photography is clearly another major focus for the Vivo X300 Max. The rear camera module houses a 200MP primary sensor designed to capture extremely detailed images. Vivo continues its collaboration with Zeiss, which contributes optical design and tuning to improve image quality.

Alongside the main sensor, the phone is expected to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Periscope lenses use internal mirrors to bend the path of light inside the device, allowing longer focal lengths without increasing the thickness of the phone.

Interestingly, this telephoto lens also supports macro photography. That means users can capture detailed close-up shots of small objects such as flowers, textures, or everyday items that normally require specialized lenses.

Vivo has also been emphasizing AI-powered photography improvements. The company recently mentioned on social media that combining AI with edge computing could significantly reshape mobile photography. In simpler terms, more of the image processing happens directly on the phone, allowing smarter adjustments to exposure, detail, and color.

The X300 Max is expected to be one of the first Vivo phones to showcase these upgraded AI camera tools.

Position in Vivo’s Flagship Lineup

With the introduction of the Max model, Vivo now appears to have four devices in its primary X300 flagship lineup. The Ultra variant remains the most photography-focused device aimed at professional creators and enthusiasts.

The Max version, however, seems to strike a slightly different balance. It combines strong camera hardware with an unusually large battery, making it attractive for users who want flagship photography but also need exceptional endurance.

So far, the device has been seen in a light green finish during its appearance at MWC. Additional color options will likely be announced closer to the official launch.

