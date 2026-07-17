ViewSonic Launches IN04V-N Interactive Display With 50MP AI Camera In India

ViewSonic India has expanded its product portfolio by launching the ViewBoard IN04V-N interactive display series, featuring a built-in 50MP AI camera. The Brea, California-headquartered visual solutions provider designed this new premium line to improve hybrid collaboration in corporate boardrooms and educational classrooms. By integrating high-resolution imaging and smart audio directly into the panel, the device removes the need for external video conferencing accessories. The series comes in three different screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch.

Key Takeaways

ViewSonic introduced the ViewBoard IN04V-N series in India with an integrated 50MP AI camera.

The display features an 8-microphone array, gesture recognition, and facial tracking for automated speaker focus.

It runs on the Android 14 EDLA operating system, which users can upgrade to version 16.

Built-in tools convert handwriting to digital text, translate languages, and clean up hand-drawn shapes.

The hardware includes 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and a 4K Ultra HD panel.

The intelligent imaging system uses AI facial tracking to keep the presenter in focus during video meetings. Combined with an 8-microphone array and sound localization, the screen tracks the speaker and captures clear audio from around the room.

For daily office tasks and classroom teaching, the display includes a specialized software toolkit. An AI Text Recognition Pen turns handwritten notes into typed digital text. Users can translate text into multiple languages, use text-to-speech options, and format content with standard alignment or color adjustments. Presenters can also search highlighted words directly on YouTube or Wikipedia. A Magical Pen tool changes basic sketches into detailed visual drawings, while the shape recognition feature straightens out uneven geometric diagrams.

The hardware runs on an RK3576 processor that uses four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 cores. It carries 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal eMMC storage to handle multitasking. The 4K Ultra HD display utilizes an infrared multi-touch frame for touch inputs.

For connectivity, the device provides an HDMI input that supports a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels at a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a smart USB port that works across different channels, an 80-pin open pluggable specification slot for external computing modules, built-in speakers, and near-field communication for secure log-ins. ViewSonic distributes the new series through its authorized partners and corporate sales channels across the country.

FAQ

Q1. What screen sizes are available for the ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N series?

A1. The interactive display series comes in three distinct sizes, which are 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models.

Q2. Which operating system powers the new ViewSonic interactive display?

A2. The display runs on Android 14 EDLA out of the box, and the company offers an upgrade path to Android 16.

Q3. What are the main camera and audio specifications of this device?

A3. The panel features a built-in 50MP AI camera with facial tracking, alongside an 8-microphone array that supports sound localization.

Q4. How do the built-in software tools assist during presentations?

A4. The system includes handwriting-to-text conversion, language translation, automated shape correction, and direct information search on YouTube and Wikipedia.

Q5. What are the internal processor and memory specifications?

A5. The hardware utilizes an RK3576 processor with eight cores, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage space.