Truke launches TruClips as India's first premium clip-on OWS earbuds under ₹2,000

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
4 Min Read
Truke, a fast-growing homegrown audio brand in India, has officially entered the Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) market with the launch of TruClips. These are the first premium clip-on style earbuds in the country to be priced under the ₹2,000 mark. Manufactured locally, the TruClips are designed to offer a blend of high-quality audio and situational awareness, catering to users who prioritize safety during outdoor activities like running or commuting. The product is available starting today, 6th March 2026, across major e-commerce platforms.

  • Special Launch Price: Available at ₹1,999 on Truke.in, Amazon, and Flipkart.
  • Open-Ear Design: Features a secure silicone clip-on mechanism that leaves the ear canal unblocked.
  • Audio Quality: Equipped with 12mm Titanium speakers and a 24-bit Spatial Sound engine.
  • Long Battery Life: Offers up to 55 hours of total playtime with the included leather-finish case.
  • Advanced Features: Includes Quad Mic PureVoice ENC for calls and a 40ms low-latency mode for gaming.

Innovative design meets situational safety

Unlike traditional in-ear headphones that seal the ear, TruClips utilize an open-ear structure. This design allows ambient sounds to reach the user naturally, which is vital for staying alert to traffic or office conversations while listening to music. The earbuds use a soft, skin-friendly silicone clip-on mechanism to provide a stable fit without the “plugged-in” fatigue or pressure often caused by standard earbuds. This makes them suitable for long work sessions, intense gym workouts, or daily travel.

Technical specifications and performance

Truke has packed several high-end features into this budget-friendly device. The 12mm customized Titanium drivers are paired with advanced Spatial Audio technology to deliver a wider soundstage and deep bass. For communication, the Quad Mic system uses PureVoice Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to filter out background noise, ensuring clarity during voice calls. Gamers can benefit from a dedicated “Battle Mode” that reduces latency to just 40ms, keeping audio perfectly synced with on-screen action.

Reliability and local manufacturing

The TruClips are part of Truke’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative, with the entire production handled within the country. The earbuds carry an IPX5 rating, making them resistant to sweat and water splashes during outdoor use. They come in two colors, Onyx Blue and Mint Mist, and feature a premium dual-form charging case with a leather finish. The device also supports Type-C fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up for a full week of typical use.

Q1: Are the Truke TruClips good for workouts?

A1: Yes, they feature a secure clip-on design and an IPX5 water resistance rating, which protects them from sweat and splashes during exercise.

Q2: Where can I buy Truke TruClips in India?

A2: They are available for purchase starting 6th March 2026 on the official Truke website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Q3: How long does the battery last?

A3: The TruClips provide a total of 55 hours of playback time when used with the charging case.

Q4: Do these earbuds support fast charging?

A5: Yes, they feature USB Type-C fast charging support for quick power top-ups.

