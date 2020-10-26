German brand Truke has announced the launch of two new truly wireless earbuds in India – Truke Fit Pro Power and Fit Buds. Both the earbuds are available for purchase at very competitive price points via Amazon India. The Truke Fit Pro; Power gets a price tag of INR 1299, while the Fit Buds is priced at INR 799. Both earbuds are available in two colour variants – Carbon Black and Royal Blue.

Features

Both earbuds feature a dolphin-shaped design, which keeps them snug in your ear while running or workouts. They come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and support fast charging. The Truke Fit Pro Power comes with a 2000mAh battery case that has a digital display which shows battery stats. The massive battery on the case churns out a total listening time of 100 hours, while for an immersive sound experience, these earbuds come equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver. There’s also a universal Type-C charging interface.

Meanwhile, the Truke Fit Buds is backed by a 500 mAh charging case that delivers 20 hours of music playtime on a full charge and nearly 3.5 hours on a single charge. It offers instant pairing with Bluetooth 5.0, which lets users connect the earbuds with 99 percent of smartphones and gaming devices. For sound, these earbuds use 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver a rich and immersive audio experience.

Sound Quality

As far as sound quality goes, both Fit Pro Power and Fit Buds reproduce clear highs, solid mids, and deep bass that gets your heart pounding.

The overall sound stage is well balanced, and there’s none of that overpowering bass that tends to undermine other frequencies. Even at low volume, you will hear every sound that the artist put into the song. For those who like it loud, you also won’t be disappointed, as there’s no distortion even at high volume.

Battery

Even the battery life is impressive. The Fit Buds churn out a decent 3.5-hour music playback with an additional 20-hour playback from the 500 mAh case.

The Truke Fits Pro Power comes equipped with a powerful, 2000 mAh battery case that gives these earbuds a total listening time of 100 hours. Besides, they can churn out 3 hours of music playback in just 15 mins of fast charge and can be completely charged in just 25 mins.

Wrap Up

The bottom line is I think they were a super value and are worth buying. The battery life is great, pairing is easy, and the earplugs fit snug into the ear canal. Both earbuds are also amazingly comfortable. I have worn them for extended periods multiple times and honestly didn’t feel any discomfort. They’re excellent for running and workouts. I would recommend these to anyone looking for budget-friendly, quality wireless earbuds. They come equipped with USB-C charging as well.