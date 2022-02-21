Samsung has finally announced what its flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 series will cost in India. According to the company, all the three Galaxy Tab S8 models will go on pre-order from February 22. However, open sales will start only from March 10 onwards.

From what the company revealed, the base Galaxy Tab S8 model starts at Rs. 59,000 for the 8 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi only model while the 5G version of the same will retail for Rs. 71,000.

The intermediate Galaxy Tab S8+ will cost Rs. 75,000, which applies to the 8 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi only model. Again, the 5G model of the same will cost Rs. 88,000.

The top-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage will cost Rs. 109,000. This applies to the Wi-Fi enabled model with the 5G version to retail for Rs. 123,000.

There are a few exciting deals accompanying the launch. Those include a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8, Rs. 8,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8+, and Rs. 10,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Then there is the no-cost EMI plans available with all models, which should be a boon for those who’d prefer to buy the tablets on a loan.

Apart from these, Samsung is also offering the Keyboard Cover worth Rs. 23,000 completely free of cost. This will apply to those who pre-order any of the tablet models from Samsung.com or any of the company’s authorized retail partners.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are available in colour options of Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. The larger Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra however will only come in a shade of Graphite.